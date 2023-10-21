Joaquin Phoenix  to Mahershala Ali: 55 US celebs urge President Biden to call for ceasefire in Gaza

ANI

Los Angeles, October 21

Over 50 celebrities in the US have written an open letter to President Joe Biden, urging for a call for a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel.

Celebrities such as Joaquin Phoenix, Cate Blanchett, Jon Stewart, Kristen Stewart, Susan Sarandon, Mahershala Ali, Riz Ahmed, Ramy Youssef and Quinta Brunson have signed the letter, Variety reported.

"We urge your administration, and all world leaders, to honour all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay - an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages," the letter read.

The statement, distributed by the organization Artists 4 Ceasefire, also included a comment from UNICEF spokesperson James Elder, emphasizing the devastation inflicted on the population of Gaza by ongoing Israeli air strikes and blockades on water and power.

"Children and families in Gaza have practically run out of food, water, electricity, medicine and safe access to hospitals, following days of air strikes and cuts to all supply routes," Elder's statement read.

"Gaza's sole power plant ran out of fuel Wednesday afternoon, shutting down electricity, water and wastewater treatment. Most residents can no longer get drinking water from service providers or household water through pipelines.... The humanitarian situation has reached lethal lows, and yet all reports point to further attacks. Compassion -- and international law -- must prevail."

The signatories also include names such as Rooney Mara, Rosario Dawson, Ryan Coogler, Sandra Oh, Sebastian Silva, Shailene Woodley, Shaka King, Susan Sarandon, Vic Mensa, Wallace Shawn, Wanda Sykes, Channing Tatum, Cherien Dabis, Darius Marder, David Cross, Dominique Fishback, and Hasan Minhaj among others.

As per Variety, on October 7, the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, killing more than 1,400 people and taking over 200 hostages. The Israeli government has responded by launching a "complete siege" on Gaza, as described by Israel's minister of defense Yoav Gallant. More than 3,800 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict, as per the Ministry of Health of Palestine.

#Gaza #Israel #Joe Biden #United States of America USA