Jodie Turner-Smith bags Tron 3

Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith will be seen in a pivotal role in Disney’s Tron 3. The third installment already stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee and Evan Peters. The project will go on the floors in Vancouver.
Joachim Ronning, who helmed Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and co-directed Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, is in the director’s chair.
Disney released the original Tron in 1982, with Jeff Bridges starring as video game designer Kevin Flynn, who is transported inside his own creation and teams up with Tron, a security programme played by Bruce Boxleitner. Bridges returned for a 2010 sequel, Tron: Legacy.
While the two previous movies were largely set inside the world of computers and programmes, the script for Ares, written by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne, is said to focus on the emergence of a sentient programme that crosses over into the human world that is not ready for contact.
Turner-Smith is all set to star in Disney+’ Star Wars series The Acolyte.
