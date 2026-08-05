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Home / Entertainment / Joe Jonas joins 'The Voice: Celebrity' as coach

Joe Jonas joins 'The Voice: Celebrity' as coach

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ANI
Updated At : 10:25 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Singer Joe Jonas is set to join NBC's The Voice as a coach for its upcoming special edition, The Voice: Celebrity, while actor and television personality Keke Palmer will replace longtime host Carson Daly for the show's Season 31 event.

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NBC announced that Jonas will make his coaching debut when The Voice: Celebrity premieres in 2027. The "Cake by the Ocean" singer will join returning coaches Queen Latifah and Riley Green on the panel.

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The special edition will also mark a major change behind the microphone, with Palmer taking over hosting duties from Carson Daly, who has hosted the singing competition since its debut in 2011.

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According to NBC's official description, The Voice: Celebrity will feature well-known personalities instead of aspiring singers.

"An extension of the longstanding series, this special season swaps undiscovered talent for a wide range of celebrities, actors, musicians, influencers, athletes, comedians, and reality television stars, competing to become the first Voice celebrity champion," the network said.

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Ahead of the celebrity edition, viewers will see Riley Green and Queen Latifah make their coaching debut during Season 30, which premieres this fall. The duo will join returning coaches Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine.

Speaking about the upcoming season, Green said the competition has already begun among the coaches. "Kelly's definitely talked the most trash, so she'll probably be tough," he said.

Green also reflected on meeting Queen Latifah, saying it was a memorable experience.

"That was a big deal," he shared. "She's like a larger than life figure for me growing up." The country singer added that he is looking forward to developing chemistry with his fellow coaches as filming begins.

"I love that we're gonna all kind of meet each other and build that rapport in real time when we're doing the show," Green said.

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