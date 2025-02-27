John Abraham says football film ‘1911’ put on hold for now

Actor-producer John Abraham has confirmed that 1911, a film based on Mohun Bagan's historic IFA Shield victory in 1911, is temporarily on hold. The film, backed by JA Entertainment, was set to chronicle legendary footballer Sibdas Bhaduri, with Abraham in the lead role.

Initially planned to be directed by Shoojit Sircar and later handed over to Nikkhil Advani, the project has been shelved for now. “Unfortunately, that film’s not happening because we’ve been through a lot of processes, and the idea sounds good. But we’ve seen a lot of films on football… But do we want to make it? Yes, in the future. We’ve parked that for now,” Abraham told PTI.

Meanwhile, the actor addressed reports about playing former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria in a biopic backed by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. “The Rakesh Maria biopic is in the discussion stage. I haven’t signed a single film. I’m waiting for the release of The Diplomat, and then I’ve got an exciting film, Tehran. I haven’t signed anything but hopefully, the day I sign it I’ll let everybody know,” he said.

Abraham’s next film, The Diplomat, directed by Shivam Nair, is based on a true story and features him as Indian diplomat JP Singh. It is set to release in theatres on March 14.

Tehran, inspired by true events, marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan and stars Manushi Chhillar.