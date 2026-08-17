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Home / Entertainment / Johnny Depp in talks to return as Captain Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’

Johnny Depp in talks to return as Captain Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:16 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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The role of Jack Sparrow remains one of Depp’s most recognisable performances and earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for The Curse of the Black Pearl File Photo
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Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is in talks to reprise his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the potential sixth instalment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

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There has been no official announcement regarding Pirates of the Caribbean 6. However, producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently revealed that the film’s script is in development and confirmed that discussions with Depp are underway. “We're talking with Johnny, we're working on a screenplay, and trying to get this done,” Bruckheimer said at the D23 event.

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Depp has played the eccentric pirate Captain Jack Sparrow in all five previous Pirates of the Caribbean films. The franchise began with The Curse of the Black Pearl in 2003, followed by Dead Man’s Chest in 2006, At World’s End in 2007, On Stranger Tides in 2011 and Dead Men Tell No Tales in 2017.

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The role of Jack Sparrow remains one of Depp’s most recognisable performances and earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for The Curse of the Black Pearl.

The Pirates of the Caribbean films follow the adventures and misadventures of Captain Jack Sparrow, combining historical pirate lore with supernatural elements. The franchise features treasure hunts, sea monsters, undead villains and battles across the high seas.

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Collectively, the five films have grossed more than USD 4.5 billion worldwide. Dead Man’s Chest and On Stranger Tides were particularly successful, with both films crossing the USD 1 billion mark at the global box office.

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