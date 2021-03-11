Johnny Depp 'is back and better than ever', surprises fans with performance at UK concert with Jeff Beck as trial breaks for jury deliberation

Johnny also performed Isolation, his and Jeff's collaborative track from 2020

Johnny Depp 'is back and better than ever', surprises fans with performance at UK concert with Jeff Beck as trial breaks for jury deliberation

Johnny Depp performs at a concert in Sheffield alongside Jeff Beck. Twitter/@deppressead, @Martindci

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 30

With the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case breaking for jury elebration, Johnny Deep is now free after a six-week-long trial. The Hollywood actor decided to give his fans a pleasant surprise. The Pirates of the Caribbean star made a surprise appearance at a music concert in Sheffield on Sunday night. He joined English guitarist Jeff Beck on his Europe tour.

The actor performed a number of tracks including a cover of John Lennon’s ‘Isolation’, which he and Beck had sung back in 2020.

The duo performed covers of Marvin Gay's 'What's Going On' and Jimi Hendrix's 'Little Wing'. Depp fans can’t keep calm! They erupted to see their star ‘doing what he does best’. Some even want him to sing more often, others were emotional to finally see Johnny getting a break from the trial. His legion of fans made sure to not miss the smallest detail, they took note of Depp’s freshly dyed hair.

Here are some of the many happy reactions of Johnny Depp fans.

A fan tweeted: "Just been to the see Jeff Beck at Sheff City Hall......Johnny Depp....guest vocals awesome set."

A user wrote, "seeing Johnny Depp playing guitar, doing what he really loves, smiling, this is what I call happiness"

Johnny Depp's singing left many surprised. A fan tweeted, "johnny depp singing isolation live on stage again?! WHAT IS THIS? HEAVEN???"

A fan tweeted, "ladies and gentlemen, johnny depp is back and better than ever 🎸

An emotional fan expressed his happiness, "Johnny Depp is straight back to doing what he loves, as he should be 😭❤️"

Another fan thinks that Johnny should do this often. "That’s our boy! He looks good in a suit but this is how Johnny Depp should always be!"

A tweet reads, "Johnny Depp’s now back doing what he loves the most ! Few days after end of the trial, he’s on stage with Jeff Beck singing « isolation » « Victim of the insane.. »"

The word is that Depp may join Beck on his next two tour stops at London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday and Tuesday.

For the unversed, even becoming an actor, Depp began his career as a musician. He formed the supergroup Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry in 2015.

Depp had filed a case against his former wife Amber Heard. The actor sued Heaed for defamation $50 million in damages, while the actress is countersuing for double that amount. The case is nearing its conclusion as the jury deliberates. It trial on the case began on April 11 and a decision expected soon.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala had 2 security personnel, private bulletproof vehicle; he travelled without them: Punjab DGP Bhawra

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead LIVE updates: Five detained in Dehradun on suspicion; a call from Tihar jail to Canada under lens

3
Punjab

Goldy Brar, the man who took responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala's killing: These are things we know about the cop’s son addressed as ‘doctor’

4
Diaspora

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing, says Punjab DGP

5
Punjab

Videos: 'I fired twice from my pistol…the assailants covered the car from three sides and sprayed bullets', eyewitness account of Sidhu Mossewala's friend

6
Punjab

30 rounds, singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead, day after security pruned

7
Punjab

FIR details: Sidhu Moosewala’s father followed him as singer left house in Thar without gunman and bulletproof Fortuner

8
Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala's date of death and his songs '295' and 'The Last Ride': Fans still trying to wrap their heads around uncanny coincidence

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's village in Mansa in mourning

Don't Miss

View All
In her tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, Lilly Singh urges her global audience stream the ‘young legend’s music
Entertainment

In her tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh urges her global audience to stream the 'young legend's music'

Goldy Brar, the man who took responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala's killing: These are things we know about the cop’s son addressed as ‘doctor’
Punjab

Goldy Brar, the man who took responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala's killing: These are things we know about the cop’s son addressed as ‘doctor’

Amid furore over Sidhu Moosewala’s sudden demise, old video of Shehnaaz Gill praising the singer surfaces online
Trending

'Nothing more painful than losing your young son or daughter', Shehnaaz Gill on Sidhu Moosewala's killing

Sidhu Moosewala's death date and his songs 295 and The Last Ride, fans find uncanny coincidence between them
Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala's date of death and his songs '295' and 'The Last Ride': Fans still trying to wrap their heads around uncanny coincidence

Monsoon likely to keep June 30 date with Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Monsoon likely to keep June 30 date with Chandigarh

UT’s draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

India’s first drone-detection dog deployed at Attari
Punjab

India's first drone-detection dog deployed at Attari

Songs of Sidhu Moosewala sparked row, swelled fan base
Pollywood

Songs of Sidhu Moosewala sparked row, swelled fan base

Top News

Sidhu Moosewala killing LIVE updates: Family refuses to allow post-mortem on his body

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead LIVE updates: Five detained in Dehradun on suspicion; a call from Tihar jail to Canada under lens

Security reduction of late singer under scrutiny, responsibi...

ED arrests Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

ED arrests Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in 'money-laundering' case

In 2018, agency had questioned AAP leader in connection with...

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Car snatched by fleeing killers recovered in Moga

Car snatched by Sidhu Moosewala’s killers found abandoned in Moga

Police suspect the killers were either hiding in Moga or hav...

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi court, seek increased security

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi court, seeks increased security

Jailed gangster apprehends threat to his life

FIR details: Sidhu Moosewala’s father followed him as singer left house in Thar without gunman and bulletproof Fortuner

FIR details: Sidhu Moosewala’s father followed him as singer left house in Thar without gunman and bulletproof Fortuner

Cities

View All

Despite nakas, snatchers having a field day in Amritsar

Despite nakas, snatchers having a field day in Amritsar

Punjab AAP MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur gets online threat

India's first drone-detection dog deployed at Attari

Painting contest marks Bhagat Puran Singh's birth anniversary

Securing the border youth with skills BSF's aim

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

UT’s draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

Chandigarh's draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

Realtor, forest officials trade charges over illegal farmhouses in Chandigarh's periphery

Cops announce reward for info on attack on former Additional Commissioner (IT) in Panchkula

Chandigarh: Retired Brigadier loses Rs 5.23 lakh to online fraud

Monsoon likely to keep June 30 date with Chandigarh

ED arrests Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

ED arrests Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in 'money-laundering' case

Heavy rains lash Delhi, bring relief from sultry weather

Delhi Congress stages protest near Kejriwal’s residence; holds AAP responsible for Punjabi singer Moosewala’s killing

Amid multiple claims, stringent pension rules for MPs, kin

Judge's wife found hanging at brother's flat in Delhi, 3 suicide notes recovered: Police

ASI kills self with his service revolver in Jalandhar

ASI kills self in Jalandhar with service revolver

600 cops swoop down on 'drug haven' Ganna Pind near Phillaur

Jalandhar DC orders FIRs against 99 colonisers for developing illegal colonies

Phillaur's Ganna Pind reeling under social stigma since long

Two snatchers held, 3 mobiles recovered in Jalandhar

Ludhiana MC ignores poor condition of multi-storey parking lot

Ludhiana MC ignores poor condition of multi-storey parking lot

Private colony developed on common land in Giaspura

Mandi Ahmedgarh: Woman beats mother-in-law to death at Falaund village

Project to make Ludhiana rabies-free fails to take off

Ludhiana: Bathinda woman booked on extortion charges

Patiala lad bags 47th rank in UPSC’s Civil Service Examination, wants to join IFS

Patiala lad bags 47th rank in UPSC’s Civil Service Examination, wants to join IFS

SC finds doctor guilty of negligence, tells him to pay Rs 25L to deceased's kin

Work on recharging village ponds begins

All traffic signals to be replaced in Patiala by June-end: Civic body