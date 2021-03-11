Johnny Depp 'is back and better than ever', surprises fans with performance at UK concert with Jeff Beck as trial breaks for jury deliberation

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 30

With the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case breaking for jury elebration, Johnny Deep is now free after a six-week-long trial. The Hollywood actor decided to give his fans a pleasant surprise. The Pirates of the Caribbean star made a surprise appearance at a music concert in Sheffield on Sunday night. He joined English guitarist Jeff Beck on his Europe tour.

The actor performed a number of tracks including a cover of John Lennon’s ‘Isolation’, which he and Beck had sung back in 2020.

The duo performed covers of Marvin Gay's 'What's Going On' and Jimi Hendrix's 'Little Wing'. Depp fans can’t keep calm! They erupted to see their star ‘doing what he does best’. Some even want him to sing more often, others were emotional to finally see Johnny getting a break from the trial. His legion of fans made sure to not miss the smallest detail, they took note of Depp’s freshly dyed hair.

Here are some of the many happy reactions of Johnny Depp fans.

A fan tweeted: "Just been to the see Jeff Beck at Sheff City Hall......Johnny Depp....guest vocals awesome set."

Just been to the see Jeff Beck at Sheff City Hall......Johnny Depp....guest vocals awesome set pic.twitter.com/VbZnEtLsbF — Martin rhymes (@Martindci) May 29, 2022

A user wrote, "seeing Johnny Depp playing guitar, doing what he really loves, smiling, this is what I call happiness"

seeing Johnny Depp playing guitar, doing what he really loves, smiling, this is what I call happiness pic.twitter.com/OY6G2RiuFi — Johnny Depp Fan (@justjdepp) May 29, 2022

Johnny Depp's singing left many surprised. A fan tweeted, "johnny depp singing isolation live on stage again?! WHAT IS THIS? HEAVEN???"

johnny depp singing isolation live on stage again?! WHAT IS THIS? HEAVEN??? https://t.co/EVE8mq9l9G — dia (@sparrowjvck) May 29, 2022

A fan tweeted, "ladies and gentlemen, johnny depp is back and better than ever 🎸

ladies and gentlemen, johnny depp is back and better than ever 🎸 pic.twitter.com/uwV6FAxAXf — nina🏴‍☠️ (@ninasdepp) May 29, 2022

An emotional fan expressed his happiness, "Johnny Depp is straight back to doing what he loves, as he should be 😭❤️"

Johnny Depp is straight back to doing what he loves, as he should be 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/5QBKQhyjYi — 🌟🏴‍☠️ (@GellertDepp) May 29, 2022

Another fan thinks that Johnny should do this often. "That’s our boy! He looks good in a suit but this is how Johnny Depp should always be!"

That’s our boy! He looks good in a suit but this is how Johnny Depp should always be! pic.twitter.com/XoE1xPYjR4 — Jayne B Waldmignon QC 🏴‍☠️🥕🐰 (@jayneb68910675) May 29, 2022

A tweet reads, "Johnny Depp’s now back doing what he loves the most ! Few days after end of the trial, he’s on stage with Jeff Beck singing « isolation » « Victim of the insane.. »"

Johnny Depp’s now back doing what he loves the most ! Few days after end of the trial, he’s on stage with Jeff Beck singing « isolation »



« Victim of the insane.. » pic.twitter.com/kiD2AO6QbV — elisa (@deppressead) May 29, 2022

The word is that Depp may join Beck on his next two tour stops at London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday and Tuesday.

For the unversed, even becoming an actor, Depp began his career as a musician. He formed the supergroup Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry in 2015.

Depp had filed a case against his former wife Amber Heard. The actor sued Heaed for defamation $50 million in damages, while the actress is countersuing for double that amount. The case is nearing its conclusion as the jury deliberates. It trial on the case began on April 11 and a decision expected soon.