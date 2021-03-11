Johnny Depp’s doppelganger spotted performing a religious ceremony in Iran

ANI
Washington, August 16
An Iranian man's striking resemblance to Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has gone viral on social media.
The man was attending a religious ceremony in Tabriz, Iran, when his video was captured, and it first appeared on TikTok. The footage was later shared on other platforms such as Reddit, where thousands of people were astounded to see Depp's resemblance.
According to local media, the man's name is Amin Sa'les, and he is a model.
In the video, the man is seen wearing Depp's signature hairstyle and goatee, as well as matching shades, while participating in the solemn ceremony.
Here's the video:
#جان ناذر يخدم الحسين عليه السلام من يفوز على امبر🫠🫠 pic.twitter.com/omv2DPAxzC— Farrah Al-Obaidi🇮🇶 ♈️ (@Nusha_8f) August 8, 2022
Users have also discovered an Instagram account that they believe belongs to Sa'les. It has been flooded with comments about his physical appearance.
The account features numerous photos of the man from photo shoots in which he posed as the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Many users speculated in comments on his viral video that he had fled to Iran after leaving Hollywood following his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.
A Reddit user said while commenting on the video, "He left his doppelganger back in the states to fool everybody". Johnny Duped," added another.
"He's learning how to fend off Amber," a third user said.
