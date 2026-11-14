‘Josh’ actor Sharad Kapoor seeks films, TV and OTT roles after moving his 4 dogs to shelter

“Josh” actor Sharad Kapoor, whose video bidding goodbye and temporarily moving his four pet dogs to an animal welfare centre went viral on social media, has appealed to the film industry for acting opportunities across films, television and OTT platforms, saying he is not seeking financial assistance but wants to resume work as soon as possible.

On Friday, Kapoor trended on social media after a video of him bidding goodbye to his four dogs—Josh, Rebel, Star and Panther—led to an outpouring of concern and support from fans.

In the video, the actor was seen moving his pets to an animal welfare centre run by Youth Organization in Defence of Animals (YODA) in Mumbai, citing difficulties in looking after them due to a leg injury and family circumstances.

He had said the decision was temporary and expressed hope of bringing them home after moving to a new bungalow.

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The actor released another video in which he made an appeal to his colleagues from the film industry.

“I’m looking for good work, and I need your support and I know you’ve always supported people around you. So, I’ll be very thankful to you if you can support me,” he said.

“I’m a brilliant actor and you need that for a fact. Money is not an issue. The issue is I’m looking forward to starting work, maybe I’ll start work again from January,” he added.

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The video was shared by actor Jaya Bhattacharya and the Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust, whose founder Hema Chaudhary had helped arrange care for the dogs.

Kapoor said he was open to working across films, television serials and streaming platforms, adding that OTT had created opportunities for actors to reach wider audiences.

“It’s (OTT) a great platform for everybody, like in India we’ve a population of 140 billion and Netflix caters to a wide audience and so does Jio, and if I get the opportunity to work on OTT, I’ll be so happy and thankful,” he said.

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Kapoor said he sustained a leg injury while playing football in Barcelona and was recovering well.

“I went to play football like a mad person in Barcelona and I thought that I’m a toofani player and I thought of myself as Messi (Argentine great Lionel Messi) and there’s a black guy whose legs touched mine and I knew something had happened. But I’m okay now, the doctors have said that in two months’ time period, I’ll be perfectly fine,” he said.

Bhattacharya, who is part of the Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) committee, told PTI that she visited the animal welfare centre on humanitarian grounds and had not intended to create social media content.

“It was only after reaching the place that I learnt about the condition he was in. I’m glad I went there and recorded his video with his permission. I asked him if he would like to work, and he said, ‘Of course.’ His appeal to people was important.

“Several people have since asked for his contact number, including some who have worked with him in the past, and I’ve shared it with them. Fingers crossed, I hope he does well in life,” she said.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), a representative organisation of workers, artists and technicians in the film industry, appealed to filmmakers, producers, casting directors, OTT platforms and television channels to offer work to the actor.

“We make this appeal to every filmmaker, producer, director, casting director, celebrity, OTT platform and television channel: please give Sharad Kapoor work. Whether it is a role, a project or a platform, offer him a chance to do what he does best. He is a member of our film family, and a family does not turn away when one of its own is in need,” the association said in a statement on X.

Kapoor made his acting debut in 1996 with Mahesh Bhatt’s “Dastak”. He went on to feature in films such as “Hathyar”, “Yeh Hai Jalwa”, “LOC Kargil”, “Lakshya” and Salman Khan-starrer “Jai Ho”.

In “Josh”, he featured alongside Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chandrachud Singh. He received a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Actor in a Negative Role for his performance in the film.

His last prominent role was in the 2019 film “Cabaret”, starring Richa Chadha.