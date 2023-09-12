 Josh Duhamel, wife Audra Mari Duhamel expecting first child : The Tribune India

Josh Duhamel, wife Audra Mari Duhamel expecting first child

The announcement comes a year after the couple wed

Josh Duhamel and his wife Audra Mari. ANI



ANI

Washington, September 12

American actor Josh Duhamel and his wife, Audra Mari are expecting their first child together, Page Six reported.

Mari posted a picture of herself holding an ultrasound on Instagram along with the caption "Baby Duhamel coming soon." 

Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Audra Duhamel (@audramari)

The announcement comes a year after the couple wed in a small ceremony in Mari's native Fargo, North Dakota.

Fergie, Duhamel's ex-wife with whom he shares son Axl, 10, joined in to offer her congratulations to the expectant parents.

'I am truly happy for you guys, Axl can't wait to be a big brother," the singer commented.

After dating for five years, the former couple married in 2009. In August 2013, their son Axl Jack was born. However, four years after his birth, the two decided to split up, as per Page Six.

The co-parenting arrangement that the "Shotgun Wedding" star and the "Boom Boom Pow" singer, both 48, have with their son originally included some ground rules about Duhamel's dating life before his marriage to Mari.

"Fergie, she was very much, 'No matter what, we have to be civil for Axl'," Duhamel' told Fatherly in a January interview.

"She was very adamant about not letting him meet people I was dating until we'd been dating for six months or something. Or was it four months? I forget. I dated a couple of girls, and he never got to meet them. Which I'm glad."

Earlier on September 11, Mari and Josh celebrated their anniversary.

Duhamel shared a picture of their wedding on his Instagram story to mark the occasion.

"Happy year 1 my love. You are just the best. I love you so much." Duhamel wrote.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Audra Duhamel (@audramari)

"Happy First Anniversary sweet man. oh, how I prayed for you.." Mari said beside a photo from their wedding ceremony on her Instagram.

Nine months before their wedding, the pair became engaged.

