Journey of love

Set in the colourful land of Rajasthan, Colors show’ Mera Balam Thanedaar outlines the journey of Bulbul (portrayed by Shruti Choudhary) and Veer (portrayed by Shagun Pandey), two individuals who are different as chalk and cheese.

Portraying IPS Officer Veer, Shagun Pandey says, “This love story unfolds in Rajasthan and revolves around the lives of two individuals: a dedicated police officer and a spirited teenage girl. I will bring to life the character of an honest and principled IPS officer who hates lies. This story explores the journey of two very distinctive personalities falling in love and getting married.”

Shruti adds, “Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of taking on diverse roles. However, I’m eagerly waiting for this new show where I am set to essay the lead role for the very first time. I’m confident that this exciting project will not only entertain the audiences but also enliven the television screens with a love story. In this upcoming show, I step into the shoes of Bulbul, a bubbly young girl known for lying and getting away with it for a good cause! I hope the audience will embrace Shagun and me as a different yet loveable couple.”

