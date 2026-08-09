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Home / Entertainment / Jugal Hansraj joins Shekhar Kapur’s ‘Masoom: The New Generation’

Jugal Hansraj joins Shekhar Kapur’s ‘Masoom: The New Generation’

Hansraj essayed the role of Rahul, Naseeruddin Shah's son, in the original film, which also marked his acting debut alongside Urmila Matondkar

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:51 PM Aug 09, 2026 IST
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Jugal Hansraj. File photo
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Actor Jugal Hansraj is set to feature in Shekhar Kapur's ‘Masoom: The New Generation’, a contemporary reimagining of Kapur's beloved 1983 classic.

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Hansraj essayed the role of Rahul, Naseeruddin Shah's son, in the original film, which also marked his acting debut alongside Urmila Matondkar. The upcoming film will also have Shah and Shabana Azmi return to reprise their roles, according to a press release.

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Kapur said having Hansraj in the film is "emotional and deeply fulfilling". "There is something profoundly beautiful about coming home, not to a place, but to a story that has stayed alive in people's hearts for decades. Reuniting him with Naseer and Shabana is a reminder that some relationships transcend cinema. As we begin this new chapter, I hope audiences experience the same honesty, tenderness, and emotional truth that made ‘Masoom’ so enduring," he said in a statement.

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Hansraj said the film has always been a "part of his life and identity".

"When Shekhar called to tell me he wanted me to be a part of the new 'Masoom', it made me so happy. Even after all these years, I'm still 'that Masoom boy'. It's been more than 40 years since the film released, but people still remember the film with so much affection. I constantly get stopped by people even here in New York, and told with a warm smile that their kids or grandkids listen to 'Lakdi ki kathi'," he said.

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"They meet me like I'm a member of their family. That familiarity comes with love. Love that the film brought with it. ‘Masoom’ is a film that slowly made its way into people's hearts and made a home there. And continues to do so. I'm so excited and enthused that I can be a part of this special film, this special family. It's like life coming full circle," he added.

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