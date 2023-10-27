Juhi Bhatt features in music video, Destiny, with singer Arjun Kanungo

Actor Juhi Bhatt, who recently set screens ablaze with her captivating dance performance in the blockbuster Fukrey 3, is up to steal hearts once again in a beautiful music video alongside singing sensation Arjun Kanungo. Arjun, known for his musical innovation, is pushing the boundaries. Juhi Bhat is set to enhance this visual experience.
With Fukrey 3 currently lighting up theatres, fans can look forward to Juhi and Arjun’s latest English music video single Destiny from his recent album, Industry 2. It represents a unique blend of talent and creativity, and the anticipation for their forthcoming music video is palpable. As Arjun continues to experiment with his music, fans can rest assured that this collaboration will be a visual and auditory masterpiece, showcasing the diverse talents of both the artistes.
