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Home / Entertainment / Juhi Chawla recreates 90s magic with Roop Suhana Lagta Hai in Apple Diwali 2026 campaign

Juhi Chawla recreates 90s magic with Roop Suhana Lagta Hai in Apple Diwali 2026 campaign

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ANI
Updated At : 04:45 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Juhi Chawla has brought back a slice of 1990s Bollywood nostalgia with her appearance in Apple's Diwali campaign, Step Into the Light.

The actress takes centre stage in the festive film, revisiting the charm of her popular song ‘Roop Suhana Lagta Hai' through a contemporary reinterpretation of the track.

Shot at the 19th-century Tijara Fort in Rajasthan, the campaign combines traditional Indian aesthetics with technology-driven cinematography.

Filmed using the iPhone 18 Pro, the short features candlelit corridors, synchronised choreography and rich Indian textiles, building towards Juhi Chawla's appearance.

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The caption, accompanying the post read, "Step into the light. People and spaces take on sparkling, shimmering, vibrant hues in celebration of Diwali." The campaign draws inspiration from Roop Suhana Lagta Hai, the popular song from Juhi Chawla's 1994 film The Gentleman. Originally composed by AR Rahman and adapted by Anu Malik, the track has been given a contemporary folk reinterpretation for the advertisement.

Juhi Chawla appears in a regal purple ensemble designed by luxury fashion label Raw Mango.

Joining a group of young dancers, she performs synchronised choreography that includes glimpses of the footwork associated with her earlier screen appearances.

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With Diwali falling on November 8 in 2026, Apple's Step Into the Light adds a nostalgic Bollywood touch to the festive season, bringing Juhi Chawla's mesmerising screen persona into a contemporary visual setting. (ANI)

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