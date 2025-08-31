DT
PT
Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield's film After the Hunt gets a six-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

ANI
Updated At : 05:47 AM Aug 31, 2025 IST
Cast member Julia Roberts poses on the red carpet for the screening of the movie "After the Hunt" out of competition, at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, Venice, Italy, REUTERS
Julia Roberts got emotional as her new movie, After the Hunt received a six-minute standing ovation at the ongoing Venice Film Festival at Lido island.

As the clapping continued, Roberts wiped away tears, blew kisses to the crowd and hugged the movie's director, Luca Guadagnino and co-stars Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield, who attended the screening of the movie.

Guadagnino and Roberts both paused to sign autographs on the red carpet before entering the packed Sala Grande to cheers of "Julia!" and "Luca!"

Garfield also took selfies with the crowd while sporting a sharp blue suit and a freshly shaven look.

In After the Hunt, Roberts plays Alma Olsson, a revered Ivy League professor who is forced to grapple with her own secretive past after one of her colleagues is accused of crossing a line with her student.

Garfield plays Henrik ‘Hank’ Gibson, the colleague of Roberts' character, and The Bear breakout star Edebiri is Maggie Price, Alma's protegee, who comes forward with the allegation.

The R-rated film has already sparked controversy on the Lido, with a heated press conference held earlier on Friday, where questions were raised about the film's messaging regarding the #MeToo movement and cancel culture.

Roberts defended her latest work, denying that After the Hunt is attempting to stoke controversy and lamenting that society is 'losing the art of conversation in humanity right now.' "We're not making statements; we are portraying these people in this moment in time. I don't know about controversy, per se, but we are challenging people to have a conversation. To be excited or infuriated about it is up to you. If making this movie does anything, getting everybody to talk to each other is the most exciting thing that I think we could accomplish," said Roberts.

After the Hunt also stars Guadagnino regulars Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloe Sevigny in supporting roles. The script was penned by Nora Garrett in her feature screenwriting debut.

