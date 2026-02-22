Juliet & Jatt Di love story blooms at the Rose Festival

Television glamour found a vibrant new address at Chandigarh’s iconic Rose Festival as the stars of Colors’ Tu Juliet Jatt Di stepped into the city’s most cherished celebration with their distinctive Punjabi swag. Riding high on the popularity of its refreshing narrative twist, where marriage comes first, college follows, and love finds its way last —Nawab aka Syed Raza, Heer aka Jasmeet Kaur, and Gulab aka Sangita Ghosh marked their presence at the 54th edition of the festival held at the iconic Zakir Hussain Rose Garden.

Adding to the festive fervour, the trio delighted audiences with a special performance inspired by the show, leaving fans cheering, clapping and completely smitten.

At the heart of the story are Nawab, a wealthy and carefree young man shaped by the pace and polish of city life, and Heer is sharp, driven, and deeply rooted in her pind, making them complete opposites. Bound by a secret marriage and constantly navigating their differences, their college life puts their priorities and purpose to the test. During a special live showcase at the festival, amid cheers from the Chandigarh crowd, their playful clashes took an emotional turn when Nawab publicly acknowledged Heer as his wife for the first time.

At the heart of the conflict stands Gulab — Nawab’s fiercely devoted mother — whose formidable presence tests Heer and Nawab’s bond, pushing their love to prove itself. Talking about his character, Syed Raza said, “Nawab is impulsive, brash, and often acts before he thinks, but there’s a certain honesty to him that audiences seem to connect with.”

He adds, “Bringing Tu Juliet Jatt Di to the Rose Festival made all of this feel even more special. Ever since we started shooting here, I’ve come to call Chandigarh home — there’s a unique energy to the city, warm, vibrant, and full of life, and it finds its way into everything we shoot. Walking through the festival, being recognised, hearing people cheer and talk about Nawab and Heer felt like the most precious reward.”

Sharing her thoughts on Heer and her journey, Jasmeet Kaur said, “Heer has resonated with so many girls because she’s focused, ambitious, and determined to build her life on her own terms. Amid all of this, Chandigarh, in that sense, becomes a character in its own right on Tu Juliet Jatt Di. Celebrating the spirit of this city with fans during the Rose Festival felt like the most beautiful ode to the show.”

Offering her perspective on Gulab, Sangita Ghosh added, “Gulab is unlike any antagonist on television; when she makes a stealthy move, it’s often when you least expect it. What’s coming next will surprise viewers, especially as Gulab steps in as the trustee of their college, creating constant intersections between the home and the campus.”

Bringing this character to the Rose Festival made it even more meaningful for Sangita. “I’ve had a longstanding relationship with Chandigarh, but it has taken on a new, endearing form with Tu Juliet Jatt Di. The warmth and love the people showed us there was extraordinary and a reminder of why storytelling matters — so watch out, because there’s a lot of drama ahead,” she shared.

