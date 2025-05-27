DT
Home / Entertainment / ‘Just pride, strength...’

‘Just pride, strength...’

Actor and co-owner of the IPL team Punjab Kings, Preity Zinta, has reportedly donated Rs 1 crore to the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) under the Indian Army’s South Western Command. Her contribution comes days after the launch of India’s...
ANI
Updated At : 05:56 AM May 27, 2025 IST
Preity Zinta
Actor and co-owner of the IPL team Punjab Kings, Preity Zinta, has reportedly donated Rs 1 crore to the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) under the Indian Army’s South Western Command.

Her contribution comes days after the launch of India’s Operation Sindoor, which was initiated in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 tourists were brutally killed by Pak-sponsored terrorists.

The Veer-Zaara actress, on Sunday, took to Instagram to share a video from the event, where she is seen addressing army families. In her speech, she praised both the soldiers and their families for their courage and strength.

“Humari Bhartiya Sena, parakrami nahi, bohot bahadur bhi hain, but usse zyada bahadur aur parakrami in sabke parivaar waale hain. Yeh toh ek bohot chhoti bhet hain humari taraf se,” she said during her address.

