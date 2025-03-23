DT
Home / Entertainment / Justin Bieber addresses anger issues: Want to grow and not react so much

Justin Bieber addresses anger issues: Want to grow and not react so much

In the caption of the Instagram post, Bieber wrote he hates to change in order to please people
PTI
Los Angeles, Updated At : 03:56 PM Mar 23, 2025 IST
Singer Justin Bieber. Reuters file
International pop sensation Justin Bieber has opened up about having anger issues and shared how becoming “inauthentic” triggers him to hate himself.

The 31-year-old singer, known for tracks such as "Sorry", "Baby" and "Peaches", shared a video post from his music session on his Instagram handle.

The video featured Bieber in the room with musical equipment and other musicians.

In the caption of the post, Bieber wrote he hates to change in order to please people.

“I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic. Then I remember we're all being made to think we're not enough but I still hate when I change myself to please people,” he said.

In a previous post, the singer shared a series of photos admitting having anger issues.

It featured a close-up picture of his face, a picture from his childhood and his son Jack Blues Bieber lying in front of the projector.

“I got anger issues too, but I want to grow and not react so much smh (sic)” he said.

It's not the first time that Bieber has addressed his struggle with mental health on social media.

Back in 2019, the singer spoke up about his battle with depression and reportedly sought treatment for the same.

