DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / K Bhagyaraj dies at 73: Veteran Tamil filmmaker, actor suffers cardiac arrest

K Bhagyaraj dies at 73: Veteran Tamil filmmaker, actor suffers cardiac arrest

The acclaimed filmmaker celebrated for his screenplays, humour and memorable performances, leaves behind a five-decade legacy in Tamil cinema

article_Author
PTI
Chennai, Updated At : 01:14 PM Jun 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image credit/Instagram/@ungalkbhagyaraj
Advertisement

Legendary Tamil filmmaker and actor K Bhagyaraj, known for his subtle humour and witty dialogues, well connecting with the audience, died on Saturday following a cardiac arrest, a source in the hospital where he was admitted said.

Advertisement

Bhagyaraj was 73-year-old. A towering figure in Tamil cinema. He left behind a rich legacy as an actor, writer, director and producer.

Advertisement

His roles, mostly drawn from the middle class, held a charm as his exquisite screenplay combined with his on-screen persona.

Advertisement

In a career spanning over five decades, Bhagyaraj gave numerous hits, and some of his celebrated directorial and action works include - Andha 7 naatkal, Mundhanai Mudichu, Chinna Veedu, and Enga Chinna Rasa.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts