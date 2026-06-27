K Bhagyaraj dies at 73: Veteran Tamil filmmaker, actor suffers cardiac arrest

Legendary Tamil filmmaker and actor K Bhagyaraj, known for his subtle humour and witty dialogues, well connecting with the audience, died on Saturday following a cardiac arrest, a source in the hospital where he was admitted said.

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Bhagyaraj was 73-year-old. A towering figure in Tamil cinema. He left behind a rich legacy as an actor, writer, director and producer.

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His roles, mostly drawn from the middle class, held a charm as his exquisite screenplay combined with his on-screen persona.

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In a career spanning over five decades, Bhagyaraj gave numerous hits, and some of his celebrated directorial and action works include - Andha 7 naatkal, Mundhanai Mudichu, Chinna Veedu, and Enga Chinna Rasa.