K-drama The Master’s Sun to premiere on TV on June 3

Zee Café’s Hallyu Nights caters to this interest of Indian audiences and brings to them Hallyu shows in the original language. After telecasting shows like I’m Not a Robot, School 2017 and Extraordinary You, the channel is now bringing a supernatural K-drama. The engaging horror show The Master’s Sun is set to premiere on Zee Café from June 3. It stars popular Korean stars Gong Hyo-Jin, So Ji-sub, Seo in Guk and Kim Yoo-ri in lead roles.