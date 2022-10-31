 K-Pop singer-actor Lee Jihan killed in Seoul Halloween stampede : The Tribune India

K-Pop singer-actor Lee Jihan killed in Seoul Halloween stampede

His agency 935 Entertainment confirmed the sad news

K-Pop singer-actor Lee Jihan killed in Seoul Halloween stampede

Late singer-actor Lee Jihan. Instagram



Seoul, October 31

Singer and actor Lee Jihan is confirmed to have passed away in the crowd crush that occurred during Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea over the weekend.

His agency 935 Entertainment confirmed the sad news on Sunday, October 30, "It's true that Lee Ji Han passed away due to the accident in Itaewon on October 29," reports aceshowbiz.com.

The representative of the agency continued: "We also hoped that it wasn't true, and we were very shocked to hear the news." Asking public to respect the family's privacy in this period of mourning, the agency added: "The family is suffering immense grief right now, so we are being very cautious. May he rest in peace."

The news of Lee Jihan's passing first reached the public when several of his 'Produce 101' castmates, Park Heeseok, Jo Jinhyung and Kim Dohyun, paid tribute on social media. They wrote on Instagram" "Ji Han has left this world and gone to a comfortable place. We ask that you say goodbye to him on his final path."

Lee Jihan first entered the spotlight as a contestant on Mnet's 'Produce 101' season 2 in 2017. He originally auditioned on the show with a cover of EXO's "Overdose" and was eliminated in the fifth episode.

Lee Jihan went on to make his debut as an actor on the web drama 'Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day' in 2019. He was 24 years old (by international reckoning) at the time of his passing. His mortuary will be set up at the funeral hall of Myongji Hospital, and the funeral will be held on November 1.

Lee Jihan was one of 154 people killed in the stampede, which occurred on Saturday in Itaewon, a busy nightlife district in the capital city. Thousands of people assembled in the narrow streets of the district to celebrate Halloween festivities when the crowd size became overwhelming, leading to panic and an eventual fatal crowd surge.

Over 80 people were reported injured and thousands of missing person reports were filed in the days since the tragedy. The Korean government has announced a period of national mourning that will last until November 5. Several K-pop music releases and events have been cancelled or postponed in the wake of the tragedy.

IANS

#Lee Jihan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Intruder walks into Virat Kohli's hotel room in Perth and makes video; visibly shaken Anushka Sharma lashes out at him for invading husband's privacy

2
Nation

60 dead as 100-year-old suspension bridge collapses in Gujarat's Morbi

3
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

4
Nation

'Some people shook bridge intentionally'; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge

5
Nation

Morbi tragedy: 9 arrested after FIR against bridge maintenance and operation agencies; death toll rises to 134

6
Punjab

Punjab agriculture officials feel the heat of stubble-burning, 4 suspended

7
Punjab

Sun Pharma fined Rs 2 cr for discharging effluent in open in Nawanshahr

8
Trending

‘Hello Beta ji’: Gully boy actor Vijay Varma responds as Britain’s PM Rishi Sunak addressed ‘Vijay mama’ in video, assures visit to 10 Downing Street soon

9
Nation

Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 4 days back after long repair work; lacked civic body's fitness certificate

10
Trending

Morbi tragedy: Tweets claiming 'BJP ko Gujarat mei tagda jhatka lagega' trigger conspiracy angle

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience ‘made him feel very paranoid about his privacy’
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom
Punjab

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom

Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users
World

Twitter may soon charge for blue tick mark every month; know the subscription fee

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali
Chandigarh

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note
Trending

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

‘I could not sleep, I could not eat’: Pakistan pace great Wasim Akram reveals he got addicted to cocaine after retirement
Sports

‘I could not sleep, I could not eat’: Pakistan pace great Wasim Akram reveals he got addicted to cocaine after retirement

Top News

132 killed in Gujarat bridge collapse, 180 rescued

Morbi tragedy: 9 arrested after FIR against bridge maintenance and operation agencies; death toll rises to 134

Clocks and e-bike maker Oreva Group was given contract for r...

‘Some people shook bridge intentionally’; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge by them

'Some people shook bridge intentionally'; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge

Bridge was reopened for public on October 26 and in first fo...

PM Modi to visit tragedy-struck Morbi tomorrow, Congress seeks judicial probe

PM Modi to visit tragedy-struck Morbi tomorrow, Congress seeks judicial probe

The PM earlier said he had never felt the kind of pain he fe...

12 relatives of BJP MP Mohan Kundariya killed in Morbi bridge tragedy

12 relatives of BJP MP Mohan Kundariya killed in Morbi bridge tragedy

The victims of his family included 5 children, 4 women and 3...

An emotional PM expresses grief over bridge tragedy; says never in his life he has expressed such pain

Enemies trying to break India's unity, need to stand firm against such attempts: PM Modi

After paying tributes to India’s first home minister Sardar ...


Cities

View All

7.29 LMT paddy procured in Amritsar district so far

7.29 LMT paddy procured in Amritsar district so far

5 phones, 104 bundles of cigarettes seized in Amritsar Central Jail

Amritsar: Trains cancelled, diverted for five days

Sheetal murder: Amritsar residents stage protest, demand arrest of accused

Jagannath Puri temple admn chief visits Golden Temple

Growers divided on new GM cotton seed

Bathinda: Growers divided on new GM cotton seed

Immigration firm dupes Bathinda village family of Rs 16L

Sandalwood trees axed at Bathinda zoo

Punjab Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Minister

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Factory Fire: Chandigarh MC to carry out inspection of all Industrial Area buildings in November

Factory fire: Chandigarh MC to carry out inspection of all Industrial Area buildings in November

Youth jumps into Sukhna Lake, saved

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali

GMSH chemist: Former Director Health Services conspired to increase shop size, says report

Pinjore leads as Panchkula sees 77.9% turnout in rural polls

Delhi’s air on brink of turning ‘severe’; stubble-burning share 22 per cent

Delhi’s air on brink of turning ‘severe’; stubble-burning share 22 per cent

‘Red Light on, Gaadi off’ campaign: Delhi Government resends file to Lt Governor Saxena

Delhi air in 'very poor' category

38 years of Sikh carnage: BJP seeks Truth Commission, declassification of documents

Delhi man arrested for duping woman by posing as IPS officer on matrimonial site

Bailable warrants against Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman

Bailable warrants against Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman

Bhartiya Kisan Union lends support to Mela Ghadri Babeyan Da

Guru Nanak's Prakash Parv: Nagar Kirtan reaches Sultanpur Lodhi with message to keep environment clean

Centre acts against unit located on Punjab-Himachal border after MP Manish Tewari's intervention

In Kapurthala mandis, 6.56 LMT grain bought

Two-fold jump in dengue cases in a month

Two-fold jump in dengue cases in a month in Ludhiana

Gaiety marks Chhath Puja celebrations in Ludhiana

Potholes on road: Firm told to pay Rs 50K relief to road user

Man posing as CJI booked for threatening Ludhiana jail superintendent

16 mobiles seized from Central Jail in Ludhiana

Patiala MC’s sweeping machine project fails to take off

Patiala MC’s sweeping machine project fails to take off

Patiala police seize illicit liquor off to Gujarat, other states

To curb dengue spread, officials carry out inspection across Patiala

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s home district Sangrur records maximum farm fires

Govt yet to nominate three members to Punjabi University Syndicate