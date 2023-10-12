Kaafir and Bambai Meri Jaan-fame Divyani Gandhi talks to us about her shows and more…

How was your experience in working in Bambai Meri Jaan?

Bambai Meri Jaan was one-of-a-kind experience and one-of-a-kind opportunity. As the show is based in 1970s to 1980s, they had to build sets. Every time I walked in, it was like I was entering a different world. It’s a rare experience, to work with patient and talented director Shujaat sir.

How did you approach your character Kainaaz.

Something that every human experiences is betrayal. I have experienced it in my life. And I use my personal experience to make my character as real as possible.

Anything interesting from Bambai Meri Jaan’s shoots?

Once I was prepping a scene with my co-actor Jitin Gulati, which required me to shout. I shouted so loudly that everybody on the set froze.

You were also a part of Kaafir. How did that happen?

Kaafir was actually the starting point for me. That was surreal. And this opportunity was given to me by Kavish Sinha. I am from Chandigarh. I had this dream to be part of the industry, but when it actually happened, it’s a different experience altogether. Our director Sonam Nair was clear about what she wanted. I think that clarity really helped.

Is there a particular role you’ve played that left a lasting impact on you?

I play a primary character in an upcoming Netflix series. This role has completely moved me. My character is an observer, mature for her age. I was going through a personal loss while I was shooting for this series. I think this particular character left an impact on me and I became more of an observer, more patient with myself.

How do you stay grounded amidst the demands and uncertainties of the profession?

Unpredictability is something which every artiste should be prepared for. I stay grounded by allowing my creativity or my ideas to flow. It’s like my therapy. I started making candles purely for therapy, to channelize my energy, and I ended up making a business out of it.