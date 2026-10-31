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Home / Entertainment / 'Kaante' filmmaker Sanjay Gupta dies at 59 after falling at home

'Kaante' filmmaker Sanjay Gupta dies at 59 after falling at home

Gupta is mostly known for making action-thriller and crime films such as "Aatish", "Kaabil", "Shootout at Lokhandwala", "Shootout at Wadala", "Jazbaa", "Zinda", and "Mumbai Saga", among others

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PTI
Updated At : 12:32 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta. Image credit/X
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Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, best known for films such as "Kaante", "Shootout at Lokhandwala" and "Kaabil", passed away at his residence after he slipped and hit his head, his director friend Milap Zaveri said.

He was 59.

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"It is true that he passed away. He fell and hit his head," Zaveri, who is one of Gupta's closest friends, told PTI.

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"It's really shocking and sad. Just got the news that our dear friend and ace director Sanjay Gupta is no more. He passed due to a head injury at home. Another talent gone too soon…

"He was a wonderful narrator, full of life persona & a passionate filmmaker. A great loss to our industry. Will miss you my friend. Condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shaanti," Ashoke Pandit posted on Instagram.

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Gupta is mostly known for making action-thriller and crime films such as "Aatish", "Kaabil", "Shootout at Lokhandwala", "Shootout at Wadala", "Jazbaa", "Zinda", and "Mumbai Saga", among others.

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