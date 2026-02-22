Kabir Nanda talks about his stint at Kohrra 2

Ghich Pich actor Kabir Nanda is back in the spotlight with Kohrra Season 2. Hailing from Ferozepur and Chandigarh, the actor’s journey from indie cinema to a globally watched series is marked by restraint, patience, and a deep commitment to honest performances. Kabir describes Nihal Sood, the character he plays in Kohrra Season 2, as a clear departure from his role in Ghich Pich. “Gurpreet was a cricket-loving romantic grappling with insecurity, Nihal is confident, academically inclined, and emotionally grounded. His conflict is quieter, rooted within the family, and shaped by calm” he says.

Advertisement

Talking about his preparation for the character which speaks more through silence than dialogue, Kabir says restraint was the key. He explains, “It was about understanding his emotional world, especially his bond with his parents, there’s a lot restraint there.”

Advertisement

Recalling the audition for the role, Kabir admits it came with mixed emotions. “There was excitement, but also pressure,” he says. “I knew it could be my last shot.” Drawn to emotionally driven stories, he adds, “Such narratives make it easier to connect with audiences, and I feel fortunate to be considered for roles that value emotional honesty.”

Advertisement

Shooting during the peak North Indian winter season, added to the experience. “The foggy conditions actually mirrored the mood of the series,” Kabir notes. “Kohrra literally means fog, and it carries a sense of mystery.”

He credits co-writer Gunjit Chopra for shaping his performance, while describing his experience of sharing screen space with Pradhuman Singh as “warm and enriching”. Speaking of Mona Singh, he says, “She’s incredibly lively and generous on set.”

Advertisement

Reflecting on his statement, “Ferozepur gave him values, Chandigarh confidence and Mumbai is teaching him patience”. Kabir explains, “Growing up in a border town instilled a deep sense of community and resilience in me.” He adds that Chandigarh exposed him to cultural diversity with little initial shock, while Mumbai has reinforced the importance of perseverance. “In Mumbai, you have to keep going, no matter what,” he says.

Asked what he would tell the boy dreaming of becoming an actor in Ferozepur, Kabir says, “Chak de phatte shera… Rab ne tenu hamesha chardikala vich rakheya.”

Sunil Kataria expands canvas

With Kohrra Season 2 now streaming on Netflix, filmmaker and media professional Sunil Kataria is among the new additions to the gritty crime drama’s expanding canvas. In the series, Kataria plays a news anchor. “It’s a crime-based story, my character is seen conducting an interview with an NGO head,” he says. Though his appearance is brief, the experience stood out for him. “The entire setup was extremely organised. The Mumbai production team was professional in every sense, from coordination to hospitality,” he shares. Kataria’s journey spans filmmaking and digital storytelling. He’s got micro-short Honesty Is the Best Policy and collaborative documentary India in a Day to his credit.