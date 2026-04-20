Kajol, Ajay Devgn share heartfelt birthday wishes for daughter Nysa Devgan

Parents Ajay Devgn and Kajol penned a heartwarming birthday wish for their beloved daughter Nysa Devgan on Monday.

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Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol shared a series of candid pictures of herself and Nysa from what appears to be a festive celebration. With Kajol in a saree and Nysa in a vibrant ethnic ensemble, the mother-daughter duo looked elegant in the pictures.

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Alongside the images, Kajol shared a deeply emotional message that reflected her bond with her daughter. She wrote, “I am so blessed. She was born, and the world changed. I thank God every day for You my darling. U are perfect and all mine always. Happy happy birthday to u and me”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Ajay Devgn shared a throwback childhood picture of Nysa on her birthday to express his emotional and warm feelings towards his daughter. While extending his birthday wish, the actor highlighted the innocent smile of his daughter, saying that it’s just not an expression but a memory etched deeply into his heart, as a symbol of her innocence, joy, and the light she brings into his life.

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“That smile is the one I always remember when I look at you and that’s the version of you that always stays with me. May you forever smile with this much happiness Happy birthday my lil girl,” said Ajay Devgn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Nysa is the daughter of actors Ajay and Kajol, who got married in 1999. The star couple welcomed daughter Nysa on April 20, 2003. Seven years later, their son Yug was born on September 13, 2010.