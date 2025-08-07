DT
PT
Home / Entertainment / Kajol, Anupam Kher feted at Maharashtra film awards

Kajol, Anupam Kher feted at Maharashtra film awards

PTI
Updated At : 06:01 AM Aug 07, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Kajol
Veteran ghazal singer Bhimrao Panchale was conferred with the prestigious Lata Mangeshkar Award for Excellence in Music for 2025 at the Maharashtra State Film Awards ceremony on Tuesday evening. Filmmaker and actor Mahesh Manjrekar received the Chitrapati V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award for 2024, while actor Mukta Barve was honoured with the Chitrapati V Shantaram Special Contribution Award.

Anupam Kher

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher was presented with the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award for 2024, and actor Kajol was honoured with the Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award, recognising their significant contribution to Indian cinema.

