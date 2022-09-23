 Kajol brutally trolled for bragging 'I look rich, my ring could buy many people', old video surfaces : The Tribune India

Kajol brutally trolled for bragging 'I look rich, my ring could buy many people', old video surfaces

Actor Kajol was slammed for her old tone-deaf statement on koffee with karan

Kajol brutally trolled for bragging 'I look rich, my ring could buy many people', old video surfaces

A still from video.

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 23

“I look rich, my ring could buy many people”. This statement of the Bollywood actress Kajol may have been true, but it did not go down well with the people.

An old episode of Karan Johar's chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ was dug out by people amid movie Brahmastra’s craze, in which Kajol had appeared with her cousin Ayan Mukerji.

A clip from the episode has gone viral online in which Kajol apparently makes a tone-deaf comment about how her ring could buy "god knows how many people over".

And that she said that she looked rich onscreen no matter the clothes she wore.

This happened after Karan Johar asked Kajol, "Any kind of criticism if at all, which has been very rare in your case, that has been hurled at you, has been that you have not been experimental with your parts. That, you know, you do roles that are in your comfort territory."

Kajol interrupts and agrees, "Definitely."

She said, "I agree with that, totally."

Karan said, "We have never seen you play this village belle".

Kajol replies, "You know I decided very early on that I just look rich".

"I don't look poor. Whatever I do at the end of the day, even if I'm wearing a Ghaghra Choli at one point of time, which I was wearing in Hulchul. I looked at myself and said You know, I don't look poor from any anglr... I don't look with my rings and my this thing and my Om ring that could probably buy god knows how many people over... houses over..," she laughed and said.

Then Karan tells her, "Kajol, I think you're quite wrong. I think you have a self-elevation opinion of yourself," adding, "Because I want to tell you, you have looked quite poor in a few films."

"That's in real life, not in the movies," says Kajol laughing.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Haryana Civil Services marks 'manipulated', nod sought to prosecute HPSC ex-chairman, members

2
Punjab

12 Punjab AAP MLAs willing to jump ship, claims Congress

3
Amritsar

Video: Sikh youth brutally beaten up by 15 youths on busy Amritsar street

4
Punjab

Centre denies Punjab minister Aman Arora permission to travel to Europe

5
Nation

6-month jail for promoters of Fortis Healthcare Malvinder Singh, his brother Shivinder Singh

6
Amritsar

70 women from Punjab trapped in UAE, Oman, claims Dubai bizman Surinder Pal Singh Oberoi

7
Punjab

National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste

8
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

An officer & a politician

9
Nation

India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'

10
Nation

Supreme Court takes up plea against NMC fee diktat for pvt colleges today

Don't Miss

View All
Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Watch: Jharkhand MLA sits in pool of muddy water, pours it over herself to protest against ‘poor’ condition of road
Nation

Watch: Jharkhand MLA sits in pool of muddy water, pours it over herself to protest against 'poor' condition of road

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist
Himachal

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist

Top News

West ‘cherry-picking PM Modi’s ‘not the time for war’ comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy

West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy

Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...

Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...

National Green Tribunal slaps over Rs 2,000 crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste

National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...

India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in ‘hate crime’ incidents

India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'

Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...

India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Match to begin at 9:30 pm, reduced to 8 overs

2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1

The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...


Cities

View All

SGPC calls members’ meeting on September 30 following Supreme Court order on Haryana law

SGPC calls members' meeting on September 30 following Supreme Court order on Haryana law

Amritsar police arrest key accused in planting of IED under SI's car

Video: Sikh youth brutally beaten up by 15 youths on busy Amritsar street

70 women from Punjab trapped in UAE, Oman, claims Dubai bizman Surinder Pal Singh Oberoi

4 vehicle thieves nabbed in Amritsar, 15 high-end cars seized

Farmers seek relief, block rail tracks in Bathinda, Mansa

Farmers seek relief, block rail tracks in Bathinda, Mansa

Chandigarh to be ‘no flying zone’ for drones, unmanned aerial vehicles on Saturday

Chandigarh to be 'no flying zone' for drones, unmanned aerial vehicles on Saturday

Punjab Cricket Association chief under scanner after father's alleged misbehaviour with ground staff

Stay order vacated, Panjab University teachers to retire at 60

Chandigarh MC bin-free claims fall flat

HC order on retirement age: Panjab University relieves 60 faculty members

Prophet row: Supreme Court transfers FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police

Supreme Court transfers FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police

M Srinivas appointed director of AIIMS-Delhi

With cases under control, Delhi shuts 11 Covid Care Centres

Delhi: From 49 per cent rain deficit in September to 16 per cent excess in just 24 hours

Gurugram BJP leader’s murder: Brother-in-law arrested for killing him over love marriage

LPU suicide case: A day after FIR, Calicut NIT Director issues clarification

LPU suicide case: A day after FIR, Calicut NIT Director issues clarification

Fearing ‘communal’ tension, LPU writes to admn, police

Jalandhar DCP Naresh Dogra shifted after spat with AAP MLA Raman Arora over 'petty issue'

Stray dog runs on track during contest in Jalandhar, chases participants

Help starts pouring in for budding runner

Farmers block rail tracks for 3 hrs

Farmers block rail tracks for 3 hours in Ludhiana

'Recarpeted' road dug up for installing water supply pipes in Ludhiana's Sarabha Nagar

Three more contract coronavirus in Ludhiana district

Rs 200-crore bogus billing, fake tax invoice scam busted in Ludhiana

Over 39K intoxicating tablets seized, 2 held

Cracker ban turns Delhi traders to Punjab counterparts with discounts

Cracker ban turns Delhi traders to Punjab counterparts with discounts

Punjabi University worker hangs self to death

150 residential plots in Dhuri: PDA invites applications

Heritage Street project: Patiala residents resent delay

Rainfall increases dengue threat in Patiala