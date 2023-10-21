Kajol falls at Durga Puja pandal, son Yug holds her tightly; video goes viral

IANS

Mumbai, October 21

Amidst the ongoing Navratri celebrations across the country, Bollywood actress Kajol, who has visited the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, here, almost fell down from the stage. However, she has sustained no injuries.

She was present at the pandal with her son Yug, and other family members. Her sister Tanishaa Mukerji, along with Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta were also present there.

In the video that went viral on social media, shows Kajol in a pink saree, with a matching sleeveless blouse. The saree had silver work on it. She completed the look with subtle makeup, a bindi, and jhumkas. She tied her hair in a bun and had flowers on it.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The video shows Kajol almost falling down from the stage, and her mobile phone too fell.Yug is in a white kurta pyjama, holding onto his mother tightly, after she fell.

#Bollywood #Mumbai