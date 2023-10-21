Kajol falls at Durga Puja pandal, son Yug holds her tightly; video goes viral

Mumbai, October 21
Amidst the ongoing Navratri celebrations across the country, Bollywood actress Kajol, who has visited the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, here, almost fell down from the stage. However, she has sustained no injuries.
She was present at the pandal with her son Yug, and other family members. Her sister Tanishaa Mukerji, along with Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta were also present there.
In the video that went viral on social media, shows Kajol in a pink saree, with a matching sleeveless blouse. The saree had silver work on it. She completed the look with subtle makeup, a bindi, and jhumkas. She tied her hair in a bun and had flowers on it.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
The video shows Kajol almost falling down from the stage, and her mobile phone too fell.Yug is in a white kurta pyjama, holding onto his mother tightly, after she fell.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: First emergency aid trucks roll into Gaza after overnight Israeli air strikes
Heavy overnight Israeli bombardment in parts of Gaza | Egypt...
With over 5 crore cases pending in courts across India, SC issues directions for time-bound completion of trial
Every pending case represents a soul in limbo, waiting for c...
List of 83 more BJP candidates in Rajasthan out: Vasundhara Raje fielded from Jhalarpatna, Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur
It includes four-time MLA Narpat Rajvi from Chittorgarh
Congress names Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot in first list of Rajasthan candidates
Both Gehlot and Pilot are representing the same constituenci...
Delhi-NCR air quality likely to turn 'very poor'; Centre invokes measures under GRAP 'Stage II'
Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 248...