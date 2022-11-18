Kajol had a 'big' crush on Akshay Kumar, reveals Karan Johar

Mumbai, November 18
Filmmaker Karan Johar in an episode of dance-based reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa 10' revealed that actress Kajol once had a crush on Bollywood's very own Khiladi, Akshay Kumar.
In a promo shared by the channel Colors, host Maniesh Paul is seen asking Karan about Kajol crushing on an actor apart from her actor-husband Ajay Devgn.
The filmmaker, who is also a judge in the show, revealed that it was Akshay Kumar that Kajol had a "big" crush on.
Here's the promo:
View this post on Instagram
Maniesh hilariously did the 'Singham' hook step and asked Kajol: "Did Ajay sir get to know?" Kajol burst into laughter.
IANS
