Kajol shares her love for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Anjali Sharma style as movie turns 25

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 16

As the iconic 1998 romantic drama 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' celebrates its silver jubilee, Kajol, who portrayed the beloved character Anjali Sharma, stepped in her character's shoes once again, creating a heartwarming throwback to the film's enduring legacy.

On the 25th anniversary of the movie, Kajol took to Instagram and shared a reel where she appeared as her character Anjali. Dressed in a black jogger set, matching cap, and sporting short hair, Kajol posed in a picturesque location with trees in the backdrop. The background score featured the evergreen song 'Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana.'

In the caption, the actress expressed her sentiments, saying, "Stepping back into Anjali's shoes after 25 years (couldn't find the basketball though). So many memories and love are attached to this film. So glad that everyone loves it as much as I do. A first for Karan Johar and a beginning to an amazing journey for Dharma Movies... Fabulous music that still resonates even today... #KKHH is and always will be a labor of love."

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Directed by Karan Johar and produced by Dharma Productions, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' featured a star-studded cast with Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul Khanna, Kajol as Anjali Sharma, Rani Mukherji as Tina Malhotra, and Salman Khan in a special appearance as Aman Mehra. Sana Saeed also played a pivotal role as Anjali Khanna.

The film's narrative beautifully wove two love triangles spanning different time periods. The first half centered around college friendships, while the second told the story of a young girl's mission to reunite her father with his long-lost best friend.

The film was shot in captivating locations including India, Mauritius, and Scotland, marking Karan Johar's directorial debut.

The music for the film, composed by Jatin-Lalit, was the highest-selling soundtrack of the year. In 1998, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' was the highest-grossing Indian film and even received the National Film Award for 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.'

Fans showered the post with affectionate comments, expressing their enduring love for Anjali Sharma and the movie's memorable characters.

On a related note, Kajol is set to star in upcoming films 'Sarzameen' and 'Do Patti.'

In a separate event, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, who portrayed Rahul and Tina in the movie, surprised fans at a Mumbai theater, creating an unforgettable moment for admirers of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.'

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

The film, which also featured Salman Khan, Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, and Johny Lever, remains a timeless classic and a symbol of enduring friendship and love, enchanting audiences for a quarter of a century.

As fans across the globe celebrate this milestone, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' continues to hold a special place in the hearts of cinephiles, taking them on an unforgettable journey of love, friendship, and nostalgia.