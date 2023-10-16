 Kajol shares her love for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Anjali Sharma style as movie turns 25 : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Kajol shares her love for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Anjali Sharma style as movie turns 25

Kajol shares her love for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Anjali Sharma style as movie turns 25

Kajol takes a trip down memory lane as 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Turns 25

Kajol shares her love for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Anjali Sharma style as movie turns 25

Kajol dresses up as her character Anjali in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to pay tribute to the film. Instagram/kajol



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 16

As the iconic 1998 romantic drama 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' celebrates its silver jubilee, Kajol, who portrayed the beloved character Anjali Sharma, stepped in her character's shoes once again, creating a heartwarming throwback to the film's enduring legacy.

On the 25th anniversary of the movie, Kajol took to Instagram and shared a reel where she appeared as her character Anjali. Dressed in a black jogger set, matching cap, and sporting short hair, Kajol posed in a picturesque location with trees in the backdrop. The background score featured the evergreen song 'Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana.'

In the caption, the actress expressed her sentiments, saying, "Stepping back into Anjali's shoes after 25 years (couldn't find the basketball though). So many memories and love are attached to this film. So glad that everyone loves it as much as I do. A first for Karan Johar and a beginning to an amazing journey for Dharma Movies... Fabulous music that still resonates even today... #KKHH is and always will be a labor of love."

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Directed by Karan Johar and produced by Dharma Productions, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' featured a star-studded cast with Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul Khanna, Kajol as Anjali Sharma, Rani Mukherji as Tina Malhotra, and Salman Khan in a special appearance as Aman Mehra. Sana Saeed also played a pivotal role as Anjali Khanna.

The film's narrative beautifully wove two love triangles spanning different time periods. The first half centered around college friendships, while the second told the story of a young girl's mission to reunite her father with his long-lost best friend.

The film was shot in captivating locations including India, Mauritius, and Scotland, marking Karan Johar's directorial debut.

The music for the film, composed by Jatin-Lalit, was the highest-selling soundtrack of the year. In 1998, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' was the highest-grossing Indian film and even received the National Film Award for 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.'

Fans showered the post with affectionate comments, expressing their enduring love for Anjali Sharma and the movie's memorable characters.

On a related note, Kajol is set to star in upcoming films 'Sarzameen' and 'Do Patti.'

In a separate event, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, who portrayed Rahul and Tina in the movie, surprised fans at a Mumbai theater, creating an unforgettable moment for admirers of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.'

Take a look:

The film, which also featured Salman Khan, Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, and Johny Lever, remains a timeless classic and a symbol of enduring friendship and love, enchanting audiences for a quarter of a century.

As fans across the globe celebrate this milestone, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' continues to hold a special place in the hearts of cinephiles, taking them on an unforgettable journey of love, friendship, and nostalgia.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

2
Haryana

Farmers block Gurugram expressway

3
India

Former chief election commissioner Manohar Singh Gill dies after brief illness

4
Ludhiana

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

5
World

Israel delays Gaza ground assault as Arab nations decry civilian killings

6
India

Nithari serial killings: Allahabad High Court acquits Moninder Pandher, Surender Koli; overturns death penalty

7
Diaspora

42-year-old man from Punjab's Hoshiarpur killed in road accident in US

8
Diaspora

2 Israeli women security officers of Indian origin killed in Hamas attack: Official sources

9
Punjab

Punjab: Ex-Congress leaders' 'ghar wapsi' may take some more time

10
Punjab

Punjab Agniveer Amritpal Singh died by suicide, military honours not extended to his funeral as per rules: Army

Don't Miss

View All
Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Ludhiana

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Top News

Termination of 26-week pregnancy: Supreme Court reserves judgement on woman’s plea

Supreme Court refuses to allow termination of 26-week pregnancy of married woman

AIIMS medical board suggests an alternative regime of medici...

Nithari case: Allahabad High Court acquits Surender Koli, Maninder Pandher; overturns death penalty

Nithari serial killings: Allahabad High Court acquits Moninder Pandher, Surender Koli; overturns death penalty

High Court order may pave the way for Pandher to walk out of...

Israeli strikes on Gaza intensify as humanitarian crisis deepens

Israeli strikes on Gaza intensify as humanitarian crisis deepens

Israel says Hamas holding 199 hostages in Gaza

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants interim bail to Manpreet Badal

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants interim bail to Manpreet Badal

In his petition filed through senior advocate RS Cheema and ...

Akal Takht bans taking Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’ outdoor for destination weddings

Akal Takht bans taking Guru Granth Sahib 'saroop' outdoor for destination weddings

‘At outdoor destination weddings, persons have been grossly ...


Cities

View All

Rain flattens paddy crop, hampers harvesting in district

Rain flattens paddy crop, hampers harvesting in district

Hundreds visit Durgiana temple on first day of 10-day Langoor mela

Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Open House As city’s air quality dips, shouldn’t govt check vehicular pollution, air quality monitors?

Another fire breaks out at Chandigarh’s PGI

Another fire breaks out at Chandigarh's PGI

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Taxi stand operators owe Chandigarh civic body Rs 5.44 crore

Education Ministry revives 500 'lapsed' teaching posts in Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh for two days

Contemplating making AAP an accused in Delhi excise policy cases: CBI, ED tell Supreme Court

Contemplating making AAP an accused in Delhi excise policy cases: CBI, ED tell Supreme Court

Delhi High Court asks Centre to explain exclusion of single, unmarried women from surrogacy law

Benin national, arrested in drugs case, escapes from Delhi police custody; nabbed later

5 Class XI students of Noida school booked for assaulting classmate

Man gets 7-yr RI for sexually assaulting minor

Three held with 25-gm heroin, 15 liquor bottles

Three held with 25-gm heroin, 15 liquor bottles

3 months on, houses in Jalandhar's Lohian village still submerged

Deluge aftermath: Helplessness surrounds debt-ridden farmers in Jalandhar's Lohian

Drug smuggler held after Jalandhar encounter

Nakodar: Cop, kin booked for cheating, criminal conspiracy

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Ward watch: Contaminated water supply bane of Nim Wala Chowk residents

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Experts also endorse NGT panel ‘clean chit’ to polluting industries

Cops carry out surprise checking at Ludhiana rly station

Travel agent booked for Rs 5.48 L fraud

MLA inaugurates multi-storey parking at Kali Devi temple

MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli inaugurates multi-storey parking at Kali Devi temple in Patiala