Kajol tests Covid positive

On Sunday, Kajol took to her Instagram handle to inform her fans and followers that she has tested positive for Covid 19. The actress shared the information along with a stunning picture of her daughter Nysa. Kajol wrote, “Tested positive and I really don’t want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let’s just stick to the sweetest smile in the world! Miss u @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll!”

Fans were quick to wish the actress get well soon in the comments’ section. Priyanka Chopra Jonas also complimented Nysa and commented on the post writing, “She’s stunning,” accompanied by the heart eyes emoji.