Kajol tests Covid positive

On Sunday, Kajol took to her Instagram handle to inform her fans and followers that she has tested positive for Covid 19. The actress shared the information along with a stunning picture of her daughter Nysa. Kajol wrote, “Tested positive and I really don’t want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let’s just stick to the sweetest smile in the world! Miss u @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll!”
Fans were quick to wish the actress get well soon in the comments’ section. Priyanka Chopra Jonas also complimented Nysa and commented on the post writing, “She’s stunning,” accompanied by the heart eyes emoji.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Indian economy contracts by 6.6 pc in 2020-21 as against earlier estimate of 7.3 pc decline
NSO data shows that pandemic-hit economy did not perform as ...
India to remain fastest-growing major economy; to expand 8-8.5% in FY23: Economic Survey
Projection based on the assumption that there will be no fur...
Pegasus: Matter sub judice, Centre tells Opposition over demands for debate
Stage set for a stormy budget session
2022 assembly polls: Ban on road shows, processions, vehicle rallies to continue till February 11, Election Commission
Number norms for attending physical rallies increased from 5...
Elections keep taking place, Budget Session is important, says PM Modi
Says hoping for free, frank, well-meaning discussions