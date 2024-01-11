Kaley Cuoco on her Critics Choice Award-winning co-star David Oyelowo

Kaley Cuoco, the beloved star of sitcoms like The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant, is all set to wow us with a never-seen-before character. Her latest project Role Play sees her trading Penny’s quirky charm and Cassie’s bubbly enthusiasm for a darker, action-oriented persona.

In the upcoming film, Cuoco essays the role of Emma, a seemingly ordinary suburban wife and mother who has a shocking secret. She’s a lethal assassin leading a double life. On working alongside the Critics Choice Award-winning actor David Oyelowo, Kaley says, “It was an absolute dream when David signed on that grounded this project in such a beautiful way. And I feel like people started noticing it when we heard you were going to be in it, and I was like, “He’s doing it!” Then we trapped him. We never let him go. I was like, Make him sign and never let him go. It was just kind of a dream situation.”