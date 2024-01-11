Kaley Cuoco on her Critics Choice Award-winning co-star David Oyelowo

Kaley Cuoco, the beloved star of sitcoms like The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant, is all set to wow us with a never-seen-before character. Her latest project Role Play sees her trading Penny’s quirky charm and Cassie’s bubbly enthusiasm for a darker, action-oriented persona.
In the upcoming film, Cuoco essays the role of Emma, a seemingly ordinary suburban wife and mother who has a shocking secret. She’s a lethal assassin leading a double life. On working alongside the Critics Choice Award-winning actor David Oyelowo, Kaley says, “It was an absolute dream when David signed on that grounded this project in such a beautiful way. And I feel like people started noticing it when we heard you were going to be in it, and I was like, “He’s doing it!” Then we trapped him. We never let him go. I was like, Make him sign and never let him go. It was just kind of a dream situation.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
United States objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Gurpatwant Pannun case till appearance in New York court
He has been detained in a Czech prison on murder-for-hire ch...
Nikhil Gupta is facing human rights violations while in custody in Prague, say court documents in Gurpatwant Pannun case
Is being subjected to human rights violations, including ext...
Cold wave sweeps north region; visibility drops to zero in Punjab's Bathinda as dense fog affects road, rail traffic
Fog affects the schedule of 24 trains approaching Delhi
Navjot Sidhu posts cryptic video on X, hits out at Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring
Says the spineless leaders who cannot stand upright are talk...
50-year-old Jalandhar police sub-inspector dies in ‘accidental shooting’; was cleaning his official pistol while sitting in his car, say cops
The incident takes place on Wednesday night in the parking l...