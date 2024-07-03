Kalki 2898 AD collects Rs 625 crore globally

The recently released dystopian sci-fi epic film Kalki 2898 AD is moving on the box-office like a raging bull. The film features an illustrious star cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.
It crossed the Rs 600 crore mark at the worldwide box-office on Monday, having collected as many as Rs 625 crore globally. The film’s India net collections stand at Rs 343.6 crore, with Telugu-speaking regions contributing a major chunk of the collections. The film has collected Rs 182 crore in the Telugu states. The Hindi circuit is the second-largest market, with collections amounting to Rs 128 crore.
The film is set to become the year’s first blockbuster once it reaches Rs 800 crore!
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hathras stampede toll rises to 121; FIR says organisers hid evidence, 2.5 lakh people crammed into venue of 80,000
The Baba, who was the main speaker of the satsang, came out ...
Hathras stampede: All about 'Bhole Baba' and his army of followers who stay away from press and social media
Bhole Baba absconding, name missing from FIR
INDIA bloc parties walk out of Rajya Sabha during PM Modi’s speech
Congress-led INDIA staged walkout after Leader of Opposition...
Sensex crosses 80,000 for first time, banking stocks lead rally
The Broader market remains positive
Italian employer arrested for Punjabi farm labourer Satnam Singh’s death
Employer Antonello Lovato had dumped 31-year-old Singh on ro...