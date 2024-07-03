Kalki 2898 AD collects Rs 625 crore globally

IANS

The recently released dystopian sci-fi epic film Kalki 2898 AD is moving on the box-office like a raging bull. The film features an illustrious star cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

It crossed the Rs 600 crore mark at the worldwide box-office on Monday, having collected as many as Rs 625 crore globally. The film’s India net collections stand at Rs 343.6 crore, with Telugu-speaking regions contributing a major chunk of the collections. The film has collected Rs 182 crore in the Telugu states. The Hindi circuit is the second-largest market, with collections amounting to Rs 128 crore.

The film is set to become the year’s first blockbuster once it reaches Rs 800 crore!

