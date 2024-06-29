'Kalki 2898 AD' mints Rs 298.5 crore globally in two days

New Delhi, June 29
Nag Ashwin's 3D spectacle “Kalki 2898 AD” has minted Rs 298.5 crore in two days at the global box office, the makers said on Friday.
Touted as a marriage of Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction, the big-budget film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and was released on Thursday in six languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.
It features a star cast led by Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, along with Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana.
On the opening day, the movie earned Rs 191.5 in gross box office collection (GBOC) and collected Rs 107 crore on Friday.
“The love is pouring in from all corners of the world! #Kalki2898AD #EpicBlockbusterKalki,” Vyjayanthi Movies posted on its official X page along with a poster stating that “Kalki 2898 AD” earned Rs 298.5 crore in two days.
Previously titled “Project K”, it is arguably the most expensive feature film in Indian cinema history at a reported Rs 600 crore.
Large crowds were seen outside theatres in several cities, including Hyderabad and Mumbai. And the initial reviews were favourable.
The film has also received a huge shout from many celebrities, including megastar Rajinikanth, who called “Kalki 2898 AD” an “epic movie”.
“Watched Kalki. WOW! What an epic movie! Director @nagashwin7 has taken Indian Cinema to a different level. Hearty congratulations to my dear friend @AswiniDutt @SrBachchan @PrabhasRaju @ikamalhaasan @deepikapadukone and the team of #Kalki2898AD. Eagerly awaiting Part2. God Bless,” Rajinikanth posted.
