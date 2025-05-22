Kamal Haasan says on 8-week gap between theatrical and OTT release of Thug Life is pragmatic

Superstar Kamal Haasan has decided to extend the gap between the theatrical and OTT release of his upcoming film Thug Life, saying it was a pragmatic thing to do.

The gap between the theatrical run and OTT release of movies has been decreasing over the years with many opting for a four-week window over the usual eight-week delay between a film's theatrical release and its arrival on streamers.

At a promotional event for the Mani Ratnam-directed movie here, Haasan expressed hope that his initiative would inspire others in the industry to adopt a similar approach.

"It is not even an experiment, it's a pragmatic thing to do. I'm glad that the OTT (Netflix) agreed. It's a plan that maybe others could follow.

"It will make the industry healthy and we are glad that we were the first to be there to avail of that opportunity," Haasan told reporters here.

The movie reunites the Tamil superstar with Ratnam after 35 years. The duo last collaborated on the 1987 critical hit "Nayakan".

In Thug Life, Haasan essays the role of Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakar, a man caught between crime and justice.

The event was also attended by actors Silambarasan TR, Trisha, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan and music composer A R Rahman.

Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Nassar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ali Fazal, Rohit Saraf, Rajshri Deshpande and Sanya Malhotra round out the cast of Thug Life.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres around the globe on June 5.