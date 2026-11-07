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Home / Entertainment / Kamal Haasan unveils first look of upcoming film Sandiyar

Kamal Haasan unveils first look of upcoming film Sandiyar

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ANI
Updated At : 04:40 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has announced his upcoming film Sandiyar on the occasion of his birthday, unveiling the film's title and first-look poster.

The announcement has generated excitement among fans, with the poster offering a glimpse into the gritty tone of the upcoming project.

Directed by SU Arun Kumar, Sandiyar will feature music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The film is produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under the banners of Raaj Kamal Films International and Turmeric Media.

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The first-look poster establishes a gritty visual tone for the film, making the birthday announcement a notable reveal for fans.

Fans chimed in the comments section and celebrated the news of the actor's comeback to the silver screen in a rugged avatar.

"God is back," a fan wrote.

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Another wrote, "After 22 yearssssssssssss" The unveiling has also drawn attention across social media, where fans have been celebrating the actor's milestone birthday.

Further details about the film, including its cast, release date and storyline, have not been provided in the announcement. (ANI)

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