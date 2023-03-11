Kamal Haasan’s picture from the sets of Indian 2 goes viral

A picture of Kamal Haasan from the sets of much anticipated film Indian 2 has gone viral. Indian 2 is a vigilante-thriller, directed by S Shankar.

Kamal Haasan, who is the lead in the film, was clicked with his action design team and the picture has been shared multiple times on internet. Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 classic of the same name, features Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption. The film, like the first part, is likely to have a strong message. It also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Siddharth. It is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah and Udhayanidhi Stalin.