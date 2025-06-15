Kamalika Guha Thakurta returns as antagonist in Saru

Returning to television in a new role, Kamalika Guha Thakurta breathes life into a character that is equal parts ruthless, ambitious and calculating. Her character, Kamini Devi — also known as Kamini Nani — in Zee TV’s Saru, is a clever and manipulative woman who will stop at nothing in her pursuit of power.

Guha Thakurta said, “I am excited to be playing Kamini in Saru. Kamini is intelligent, dangerous and always five steps ahead. I’ve played strong characters before, but Kamini is something else entirely. I was instantly drawn to her unapologetic ambition and the chance to play a woman so fearless and cunning.”

She added, “Being an obstacle for the protagonist, Saru, she definitely brings a layer of intrigue to the plot. Roles such as Kamini don’t come often — they allow you to explore the greyest shades of human nature. It’s been thrilling to tap into her manipulative mind and I’m genuinely excited to see how the audience reacts.”