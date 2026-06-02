Kangana Ranaut backs Ranveer Singh amid 'Don 3' row, says success comes with enemies

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday weighed in on the controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh’s exit from “Don 3” and his subsequent boycott by a worker’s body, saying that such “obstacles” are part and parcel of growth in the film industry.

Advertisement

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) last month issued a non-cooperation directive against Singh, following his exit from actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar’s “Don 3”, asking its four lakh plus workers not to work with Singh on his upcoming projects.

Advertisement

The “Queen” star said it is impossible for a person to rise in stature without making enemies and she believes Singh should view such challenges as a sign of his growing standing in the film industry.

Advertisement

“I’ve been banned by everybody. When your stature grows, you end up making enemies as well; it is impossible that you grow without making enemies. Now, Ranveer Singh should think about his stature because he has so many enemies, so it’s a good thing,” Ranaut told reporters here.

“When you move forward in life, many obstacles come your way, you can’t always have a smooth walk. There’s so much that has happened with me and today I’m doing well for myself, everything moving along smoothly. Eventually, it’s all going to be fine,” she added.

Advertisement

Ranaut was talking at the trailer launch event of her upcoming film, “Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata”.

The non-cooperation directive against Singh came after Akhtar and his producing partner Ritesh Sidhwani filed a complaint with the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), which referred the issue to the FWICE for further intervention.

“Don 3”, a reboot of the popular franchise, has reportedly been in development for three years and was yet to begin shooting. The producers have claimed that over Rs 45 crore had already been spent on pre-production.

Ranaut’s “Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata”, written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, is slated to release in theatres on June 12.

The film is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.