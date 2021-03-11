Kangana Ranaut congratulates Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' for 'ending dry spell at Hindi box office'

Kangana's 'Dhaakad' clashed with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Kangana Ranaut congratulates Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' for 'ending dry spell at Hindi box office'

Kangana Ranaut hails 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' team. Instagram/ kanganaranaut, kartikaaryan

Mumbai, May 22

Actress Kangana Ranaut has congratulated the team of the latest release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' for ending the "dry spell at the Hindi box office'.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories, where she wrote a note for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

"Congratulations to Bhool Bhulaiya 2 for ending the dry spell at Hindi box office... Congratulations to the entire team of the film - Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani," she wrote.

A screenshot of Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Stories.

The film released on May 20 and on first day of its release, collected over Rs 14 crore at the box-office. On its second day, the film has managed to rake in a whopping Rs 18.34 crore and in total has minted Rs 32.45 crore at the box office.

The film follows the story of Ruhan, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' clashed with Kangana's 'Dhaakad'.

IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

'Deadly gas, do not light match or candle': Suicide notes reveal spine-chilling plan as mother, 2 daughters die by suicide in Delhi flat

2
Punjab

Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Caught napping, health centre staff to be shifted

4
Features

Partition: Bahawalpuris' long journey to Rajpura

5
Comment immortal for a moment

A day in the life of a village in India

6
Chandigarh

Man killed; wife, daughter hurt in Ambala car mishap

7
Punjab

Diverted from Delhi, 17 flights land at Amritsar

8
Haryana

When former Haryana CM Chautala tried to prove no farmhouse existed on Delhi land

9
Punjab

6-year-old boy falls into 100-foot-deep borewell in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

10
Nation

Next Australian PM Anthony Albanese committed to working with India, Quad

Don't Miss

View All
Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Only 17 years of groundwater left in state, says NGT panel
Jalandhar

Only 17 years of groundwater left in Punjab, says NGT panel

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery
Jalandhar

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

At 74, Guv to pursue MBA
Haryana

At 74, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to pursue MBA

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu
Nation

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu

Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood
Amritsar ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Now, a 'smart' cradle that can gauge baby's mood

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune’s 1931 page on sleeve
Punjab

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune's 1931 page on sleeve

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the ‘white’ bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

Top News

Hoshiarpur boy trapped in borewell rescued

Hoshiarpur boy rescued from borewell dies

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expresses grief over six...

KC Rao gives financial aid to farmers' kin; Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal accompany Telangana CM

Farmers can change governments, says Telangana CM KC Rao; joins hands with Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to challenge BJP

Distribute Rs 3 lakh as financial assistance to the kin of t...

Pace sensation Umran Malik, Arshdeep selected for T20Is vs SA

Pace sensation Umran Malik, Arshdeep selected for T20Is vs SA

Hardik in shortest format, Pujara in Test earn recalls

BJP Lok Sabha member Arjun Singh rejoins Trinamool Congress

BJP Lok Sabha member Arjun Singh rejoins Trinamool Congress

I faced hurdles in acting independently as an elected Lok Sa...

Mother, two daughters found dead in a flat in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Vihar

'Deadly gas, do not light match or candle': Suicide notes reveal spine-chilling plan as mother, 2 daughters die by suicide in Delhi flat

Police find partially opened gas cylinder, suicide notes in ...

Cities

View All

Firefighting Preparations-2: Rural areas relying on Amritsar fire stations

Firefighting Preparations-2: Rural areas relying on Amritsar fire stations

Ahead of paddy season, thieves target transformers in rural areas

Snatched car seized near Subhanpur after chase by police

Spying: Police remand of two extended

Three held with 3.5-kg heroin in Amritsar

Chicken prices zoom as input cost increases, production dips

Chicken prices zoom as input cost increases, production dips in Punjab

Release activists who have served term, says Left

Chandigarh: Caught napping, health centre staff to be shifted

Chandigarh: Caught napping, health centre staff to be shifted

Chaos on Mohali roads as dairy farmers stage protest

Chandigarh residents await solar plant subsidy

2 years on, drive against ‘personal green belts’ in limbo

Environment nod to Amravati Enclave

Delhi’s unified municipal corporation formally comes into existence

Delhi’s unified municipal corporation formally comes into existence

Policy for 1984 riots victims envisages preference in recruitment, not mandatory employment: Delhi High Court

'Deadly gas, do not light match or candle': Suicide notes reveal spine-chilling plan as mother, 2 daughters die by suicide in Delhi flat

Supreme Court moves to curb capitation fee in private medical colleges

Robbers hold youth captive; loot cash, jewellery worth ~11 lakh

Robbers hold youth captive; loot cash, jewellery worth Rs 11 lakh

Despite ban, indigenous birds being caged, sold illegally in city

Critically endangered white-rumped vultures making a comeback?

Seven huts of migrant labourers gutted in fire

2 nabbed for betting

Probe signals child trafficking racket by arrested doctor in Ludhiana: Police Commissioner Dr Kaustubh Sharma

Probe signals child trafficking racket by arrested doctor in Ludhiana: Police Commissioner Dr Kaustubh Sharma

Thief held, 8 mobiles recovered in Ludhiana

Sirsa resident gets 10-year jail for possessing 800-gm heroin

Security man supplies tobacco, drugs to jail inmates in Ludhiana, booked

Wife, paramour arrested for man’s murder in Ludhiana

Woman employee found murdered in residential quarter of Patiala gurdwara

Woman employee found murdered in residential quarters of Patiala gurdwara

Partition: Bahawalpuris' long journey to Rajpura

Medicines in short supply at Govt Rajindra Hospital in Patiala

55 private schools get notice over fee irregularities in Patiala district

Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack