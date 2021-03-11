Kangana Ranaut congratulates Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' for 'ending dry spell at Hindi box office'

Mumbai, May 22
Actress Kangana Ranaut has congratulated the team of the latest release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' for ending the "dry spell at the Hindi box office'.
Kangana took to her Instagram stories, where she wrote a note for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.
"Congratulations to Bhool Bhulaiya 2 for ending the dry spell at Hindi box office... Congratulations to the entire team of the film - Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani," she wrote.
The film released on May 20 and on first day of its release, collected over Rs 14 crore at the box-office. On its second day, the film has managed to rake in a whopping Rs 18.34 crore and in total has minted Rs 32.45 crore at the box office.
The film follows the story of Ruhan, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems.
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' clashed with Kangana's 'Dhaakad'.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hoshiarpur boy rescued from borewell dies
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expresses grief over six...
Farmers can change governments, says Telangana CM KC Rao; joins hands with Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to challenge BJP
Distribute Rs 3 lakh as financial assistance to the kin of t...
Pace sensation Umran Malik, Arshdeep selected for T20Is vs SA
Hardik in shortest format, Pujara in Test earn recalls
BJP Lok Sabha member Arjun Singh rejoins Trinamool Congress
I faced hurdles in acting independently as an elected Lok Sa...
'Deadly gas, do not light match or candle': Suicide notes reveal spine-chilling plan as mother, 2 daughters die by suicide in Delhi flat
Police find partially opened gas cylinder, suicide notes in ...