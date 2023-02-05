 Kangana Ranaut alleges a Bollywood nepo mafia ‘casanova’ and his wife are spying on her; shares cryptic post on social media : The Tribune India

Kangana Ranaut alleges a Bollywood nepo mafia ‘casanova’ and his wife are spying on her; shares cryptic post on social media

Says things have got to a point where not just in the streets, she is being spied on even in her building's parking and her terrace

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. File photo



IANS

Mumbai, February 5

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently made her comeback on Twitter, has alleged that a well-known actor from the film industry is “spying” on her. The actress shared that things have got to a point where not just in the streets, she is being spied on even in her building's parking and her terrace.

The actress took to the story section of her Instagram on Sunday and shared a long note, talking about how she is being followed by an actor, who also once tried to push himself on her. She also alleged that the actor's wife is well aware of her husband's actions but instead of putting an end to it, she is supporting her husband.

Kangana started off her note by saying: "Everywhere I go I am being followed and spied on, not only on the streets even in my building parking and home terrace they put zoom lenses to capture me, everyone knows paparazzi only visit stars if they are tipped these days they even started to charge to click actors, my team or I aren't paying them so who is paying them?" She then went on to state that she is surprised how the ones clicking her are well acquainted her with schedule: "In the morning I was clicked at 6:30a.m., how do they get my schedule? What do they do with these pictures? And now as I finished my early morning choreography practice session, no one was tipped to come to the studio yet they all turned up in large numbers even on a Sunday, I am certain my WhatsApp data is being leaked, professional deals or even personal life details."

She then referred to nepotism: "This obsessed nepo mafia clown, who once landed at my doorstep uninvited and forced himself on me, is a known womaniser and Casanova but now vice president of nepo mafia brigade as well, forces his wife to become producer, do more female centric films, dress like me even make home interiors like me they even hired my stylist and even home stylists of many years who then refused to work with me."

She went on: "Wife is encouraging this obsessive behaviour she even wore the same sari for her wedding that I had worn earlier for my brother's wedding reception, it's beyond creepy...recently a film costume designer friend (best friend) I knew from more than a decade also had a nasty fall out with me coincidentally he is working with the couple now, my financiers or business partners call off deals last minute for no reasons." "I think he is trying to isolate me and put me through mental stress, BTW he keeps her on a separate floor, they both live separately in the same building, I suggest she must say no to this arrangement and keep an eye on him. How is he getting all this data and what all is he indulging in because if he gets in trouble she and her baby will be in trouble as well...she must take charge of her life and make sure he is not indulging in anything illegal. Much love to you dear girl and your newborn."  

