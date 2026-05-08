Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh’s long-running feud now heads to the box office

Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh are set to move their long-standing public feud from social media to the box office this summer. On June 12, Ranaut’s upcoming thriller, “Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata”, will clash with Dosanjh’s romantic drama, “Main Vaapas Aaunga”.

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Directed by Manoj Tapadia, “Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata” is inspired by the true stories of hospital workers at Cama Hospital, who protected 400 patients during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Ranaut, who portrays a nurse in the film, describes the project as a tribute to “quiet heroism” and “patriotism in its purest form”, focusing on the nurses, cleaners, and security staff who held the city together during the siege.

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Competing for screens on the same day is Imtiaz Ali’s “Main Vaapas Aaunga”, an AR Rahman musical starring Dosanjh alongside Vedang Raina and Sharvari.

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This professional face-off follows years of high-profile digital feuds between the two stars, which initially sparked during the 2020-2021 Indian farmers’ protests and reignited in 2025 over Ranaut’s criticisms of Dosanjh’s international collaborations.

The June 12 release window will be a crowded one for Bollywood, as the two headliners will also be vying for viewership against Manoj Bajpayee’s “Governor: The Silent Saviour” and Mimoh Chakraborty’s “Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past”.