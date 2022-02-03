Kangana Ranaut attends Nawazuddin Siddiqui's housewarming party

Nawazuddin Siddiqui threw a housewarming party at his new bungalow on Tuesday night. Joining him at the bash was none other than Kangana Ranaut. Currently, the two are working together on Tiku Weds Sheru. While Nawazuddin is the protagonist in the movie, Kangana is the producer of the film.

Pictures of the party have gone viral. Kangana looked beautiful in a white saree which she paired with white heels and a brown purse. She completed the look with a white pearl necklace.

On the other hand, the host, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, looked sophisticated in a simple navy blue button-down shirt and black trousers. Actress Avneet Kaur was also a part of the celebrations. The young actress looked gorgeous in a black dress. She has been paired opposite Nawazuddin in Tiku Weds Sheru.