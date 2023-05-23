Kangana Ranaut bags Best Actress Award for Thalaivii at Osaka Tamil International Film Festival in Japan

ANI

Kangana Ranaut has won the Best Actress Award for her movie Thalaivii at Osaka Tamil International Film Festival in Japan. The actress took to Instagram and expressed her gratitude for the recognition and honour given to her.

She wrote in a social media post, “Thank you for this honour...Thalaivii is indeed a piece of my heart... many thanks for this acknowledgment.”

Thalaivii is a 2021 biographical drama film based on the life of actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa (played by Kangana Ranaut), her relationship with the illustrious MG Ramachandran (played by Arvind Swami), and her turbulent ascent to power as the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Kangana gave her best for the film and put in a lot of effort to make the character look real. In fact, she gained 20 kilograms in just six months for her role.

Kangana will next be seen as an Air Force pilot in Tejas and as former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi in her directorial project titled Emergency.