icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Kangana Ranaut celebrates 20 years in cinema, shares first portfolio that got her 'Gangster'

Kangana Ranaut celebrates 20 years in cinema, shares first portfolio that got her 'Gangster'

Released in 2006, 'Gangster' was directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt

article_Author
ANI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:07 PM Apr 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kangana Ranaut celebrates her 20 years of journey in the Indian film industry , sharing pictures from first ever magazine shoot with fans that landed her 'Gangster'.
Advertisement

Two decades in cinema is no small milestone and actor Kangana Ranaut chose to celebrate it by looking back at where it all began, a photograph that simply changed her life.

Advertisement

The BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi has completed 20 years in the entertainment industry and to mark the occasion, Kangana took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her very first portfolio shoot.

Advertisement

The throwback image, captured by photographer Jatin Kampani, holds a special meaning for the actor as it was the picture that helped her land her debut role in 'Gangster.'

Advertisement

Sharing the memory with fans, Kangana wrote that the portfolio became the stepping stone to her journey in films.

Kangana shares image from her first magazine shoot (Credit: Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

Kangana shares image from her first magazine shoot (Credit: Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

Advertisement

Reflecting on the beginning of her career, she posted, "Today I completed 20 years in the film industry, this is my first portfolio by @jatinkampani that landed me the role of Simran in Gangster."

She also posted another image from her first magazine shoot, taking followers back to the early days before she became one of the industry's most talked-about stars.

Released in 2006, 'Gangster' was directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films.

The romantic thriller featured Kangana alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja. The film's music, composed by Pritam, remains popular even today.

After a strong debut, Kangana quickly built a filmography filled with varied roles. She went on to star in several movies, including 'Fashion' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai.’

In 2011, she won praise for her comic timing in 'Tanu Weds Manu,' where she starred opposite R Madhavan. The success of that film was followed by one of the strongest phases of her career.

Kangana won back-to-back National Film Awards for best actress for 'Queen' and 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns,' cementing her place as one of Hindi cinema's leading performers.

Most recently, she was seen in her 2025 directorial venture 'Emergency.'

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts