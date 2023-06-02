Kangana Ranaut has been 'victim of capitalism', says she acted like a bimbo

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 2

Kangana Ranaut has decided to bid adieu to the whole 'airport look' culture. The actor explains what has led her to reach this decision. Calling herself a 'victim of capitalism', the 'Queen' star realises that fashion industry brainwashed her to look like a western woman.

Along with a number of pictures of her various airport visits, Kangana took credit for starting the trend of the airport look in India. With each picture, she explained how she now feels about the whole 'airport look' trend.

On the first picture, she wrote, "Only person to blame for starting the stupid trend of airport looks." She then tagged herself as a "Victim of capitalism".

"Brainwashed by magazine editors and fashion industry to look a western woman so that I only fill the pockets of international designers. Ashamed to repeat clothes always buying without any care about the impact of my choices on the environment," read the caption of the next photo.

Screenshots of Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Stories.

Kangana carried on by writing, "While I act like a bimbo, the system hails me as a fashionista to encourage me to promote more international brands while my own people like weavers and handicrafts men dying slow and steady death. Then they shrewdly start to price tag everything I wear making it a vanity issue for me and guess what I fall for the trap now more than style it's about brands even for a genuinely stylish person."

Screenshots of Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Stories.

Kangana said that fashion brands make "you work for them for free by just sending clothes and bags…they start to hijack cultures and tradition of an entire civilisation."

Screenshots of Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Stories.

And finally, as she said bye bye to airport looks, she wrote, "If this is how an Indian woman looks then what does an American woman look like? Bye bye airport looks we have gone past that phase. Now it's time even if I buy one piece of clothing, I ask myself how many Indians benefit from this!"

