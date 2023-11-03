Kangana Ranaut, on Gujarat tour after 'Tejas' blow, shares video saying her 'heart has been troubled', fans reply 'stick to making reels, not films'

Chandigarh, November 3
After not so good an opening of her movie ‘Tejas' in theatres, Kangana Ranaut visited Shree Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat on Thursday.
Kangana shared photos and videos from her tour. The actress also wrote a note saying her "heart has been troubled".
“Floating over the submerged ancient city of Dwarika, why is this place so intoxicating ♥️ Hare Krishna #dwarikadhish❤”
View this post on Instagram
In another message with a picture, she wrote: “kuchh dinon se hrday bahut vyaakul tha, aisa man hua ki dvaarikaadheesh ke darshan karoon, shree krshn kee is divy nagaree dvaarika mein aate hee, yahaan kee dhool maatr ke darshan se aisa laga ki meree saaree chintaayen toot kar mere kadamon mein gir gaee hon. mera man sthir ho gaya aur anant aanand kee anubhooti huee.he dvaarikaadheesh isee tarah apanee krpa banaaye rakhana 🙏hare krshna ♥”
View this post on Instagram
One replied: "Bass reels hi bnaya karro abb ! Films bnana tumhare bass ki baat nahi".
She has requested her online fans to come to the theatres and watch her movie.
Kangana played the lead role in ‘Tejas'.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court asks suspended AAP MP Raghav Chadha to tender unconditional apology to Rajya Sabha chairperson
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices...
97,000 Indians, mostly from Punjab and Gujarat, arrested in 1 year trying to enter US illegally
Indians apprehended while crossing the US border unlawfully ...
Supreme Court dismisses plea against transfer of Gyanvapi case from one court to another in Allahabad High Court
The single-judge bench was hearing the plea challenging the ...
Rave parties with snake venom: Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav booked, 5 others arrested
20 ml of snake venom, 9 poisonous snakes found from them