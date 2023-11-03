Kangana Ranaut, on Gujarat tour after 'Tejas' blow, shares video saying her 'heart has been troubled', fans reply 'stick to making reels, not films'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 3

After not so good an opening of her movie ‘Tejas' in theatres, Kangana Ranaut visited Shree Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat on Thursday.

Kangana shared photos and videos from her tour. The actress also wrote a note saying her "heart has been troubled".

“Floating over the submerged ancient city of Dwarika, why is this place so intoxicating ♥️ Hare Krishna #dwarikadhish❤”

In another message with a picture, she wrote: “kuchh dinon se hrday bahut vyaakul tha, aisa man hua ki dvaarikaadheesh ke darshan karoon, shree krshn kee is divy nagaree dvaarika mein aate hee, yahaan kee dhool maatr ke darshan se aisa laga ki meree saaree chintaayen toot kar mere kadamon mein gir gaee hon. mera man sthir ho gaya aur anant aanand kee anubhooti huee.he dvaarikaadheesh isee tarah apanee krpa banaaye rakhana 🙏hare krshna ♥”

She has requested her online fans to come to the theatres and watch her movie.

Kangana played the lead role in ‘Tejas'.

