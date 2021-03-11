Kangana Ranaut on Gyanvapi case: Lord Shiva in every particle of Kashi, doesn't need structure

PTI

Varanasi, May 19

Commenting on the Gyanvapi issue, actor Kangana Ranaut has said Lord Shiva is omnipresent and doesn't need a structure to prove his existence.

Ranaut, known for her combative and often controversial remarks, offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple along with the team of her upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’ on Wednesday.

"Just like Lord Krishna is present in every particle of Mathura and Lord Ram in every particle of Ayodhya, there is Lord Shiva in every particle of Kashi. He doesn't need a structure, he is omnipresent," the actor told reporters when she was asked to express her opinion on the ongoing case of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex.

She signed off with the 'Har Har Mahadev' chant.

The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the local court is hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.

A commission appointed by a court here to conduct a videographic survey of the complex submitted its report on Thursday, an advocate said.

The apex court on Thursday asked the civil court here not to proceed with the hearing till it takes up the matter on Friday.