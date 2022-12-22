Kangana Ranaut on reports of Emergency allowed to be shot in Parliament

Recently, several media reports stated that Kangana had written a letter to the Lok Sabha Secretariat and requested permission for her crew to shoot some portions of her film Emergency inside the Parliament. Now, the actress has refuted the reports.

Kangana shared an Instagram post on her story that read, “First time ever a movie is allowed to be shot in Parliament…” Reacting to the same, Ranaut wrote, “That’s not true, it’s fake news.”

In Emergency, Kangana will be seen playing the role of the late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The ensemble star cast will also feature Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, Satish Kaushik and Shreyas Talpade. — TMS