Kangana Ranaut opens up on being sexually assaulted during childhood, says boy used to touch her inappropriately

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 25

On its Sunday night episode, Lock Upp host Kangana Ranaut got emotional and shared about being sexually assaulted as a child. When Munawar Faruqui opened up about his experience of sexual assault during childhood, Kangana applauded him and said she had faced the same. The actress recalled, “I was a child and a young boy from our town used to inappropriately touch me. At the time, I did not know what it meant, no matter how protective your family is, all kids go through this.”

She further revealed that he would strip her and check her. The Queen actress said, “He would call us, get us all to strip and check us. We would not understand it at the time. There is a huge stigma behind this, especially for men.”

Kangana also emphasised that just like Munawar, others should also come out in open so that there can be awareness about this issue and kids are taught how to deal with it. Teaching children about good and bad touch, she said, is very important.

The serious conversation began as part of a task. During the judgement day episode, when Saisha Shinde pressed the buzzer, Kangana asked Saisha to convince either Anjali Arora, Azma Fallah or Munawar to reveal their secret in order to save her. On requesting everyone, Munawar came forward to let out his childhood traumatic story. The comedian told that he was six years old when he was sexually assaulted for the first time and it continued for several years. Munawar said, “I was six when I was sexually assaulted by my relative for 4-5 years. It was a close family member and I couldn’t understand anything because but I was young. It turned extreme in the fourth year and then they realised they should stop it. I didn't share this with anyone because eventually my family and I had to face these relatives every time.”

He added, “I think my dad got to know about it, but he scolded me a lot. I think he also felt like me that this is something that couldn’t be shared with anyone.”

The show ended on an emotional note with all the contestants hugging Munawar.

