Kangana Ranaut quotes Lord Krishna on suggestion to buy Twitter followers

Mumbai, May 7
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has declined suggestion of buying Twitter followers as she does not want too many people to see her communications with her fans.
Kangana gave an answer to a fan, who suggested her to "buy followers" like "other actresses".
The social media user wrote: "Seriously @KanganaTeam you are top actress you should also buy fake followers like other actresses you deserve better than this." Kangana replied by saying: "No, no I don't want too many people to see my personal communication with my fans only those who are deserving. Even if they become less it's better .... Lord Krishna has said anything of value you must never offer unless asked for... there are consequences to such an act of irresponsibility."
On the work front, Kangana, who was last seen on screen in 'Dhaakad', will be seen in 'Emergency', 'Chandramukhi 2', 'Tejas', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda' and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Next Republic Day Parade could see all-women contingents on Kartavya Path
Authorities are working on such a proposal for the ceremonia...
Pakistan International Airlines plane strays in Indian airspace for 10 minutes after failing to land in Lahore
Aircraft travelled a total of 120 km in Indian territory, sa...
Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Khap panchayats, wrestlers issue 10-day ultimatum to Centre
The wrestlers will spearhead the protest while receiving sup...
8 killed, 7 injured in Texas mall shooting; gunman also dead
A video that circulated online shows a gunman step out of a ...
Karnataka Assembly poll: PM Modi holds massive road show for 2nd day in Bengaluru
The roadshow from Kempegowda statue to Trinity circle was co...